The Shelburne Selectboard went behind closed doors to talk about personnel Tuesday night, but town manager Lee Krohn declined to say if the town’s troubled and short-staffed police department was the topic.
It was at least the third straight selectboard meeting where taxpayers asked about the ongoing mass exodus of police officers and dispatchers from the department.
Police Chief Aaron Noble was not there to respond, and there was conflicting information if Noble worked this week.
Krohn, asked by the Shelburne News on Monday evening about Noble being on the job, responded that the chief had taken “personal time” for this week.
But when local resident Vivian Jordan asked if Noble was on leave, selectboard chair Michael Ashooh said, “Not to my knowledge.”
“So, he is actively here?” Jordan asked
“Chief Noble? Yes, Chief Noble is active and on the job,” Ashooh said.
Linda Riell, another local resident, called on the selectboard to act swiftly and seek an independent investigation into why Shelburne was losing so many police officers and emergency center dispatchers.
She said it was needed before Shelburne ends up with a “non-functioning police department and dispatch unit.”
She said she had spoken since the last meeting to one of the 14 employees who had recently left the department. She said the former town employee’s belief was most of the departing people left due to the command staff and the negative way they treat and interact with workers.
The root causes of the departures are not money or the repeated calls for services to the six local hotels that are housing homeless people, she said.
Riell asked the selectboard if it comes up with a plan whether taxpayers would be made aware of it and learn the results.
“No investigation is being planned,” Ashooh told the audience of more than 40 people in person and online.
“I’ll just reiterate what I said last time. We are aware of the issues. We’re on the job. Please stay tuned,” Ashooh said, without elaborating.
Riell later said the public needs to know more.
“As a concerned citizen I would like to hear the truth as to what’s going on in the police department. The truth from a multitude of employees —- not just what we hear from command staff,” she said.
Residents were told Shelburne is down to six police officers. Shelburne is authorized to have 12 fulltime officers and is supposed to have at least two officers working at all times.
Jordan said she was concerned about the increased number of thefts of delivered packages left at homes during the Christmas season. She also was concerned about increased traffic in Shelburne due to the holidays.
Riell also noted there are reports about “well-qualified candidates” expressing interest in heading the Shelburne Police Department should an opening arise.
“If the selectboard and town manager are not satisfied with the performance of the current administration I urge serious consideration of such candidates,” Riell said.
Attempts to reach Noble were unsuccessful. His office said Wednesday he was on vacation.
Lt. Michael Thomas, who is second in command, also had been out this week on sick leave.
Krohn said nobody had been designated acting chief in their absences this week.
Krohn said he did recently asked Noble about reports the police chief often does not return phone calls, and said while there is no time limit for callbacks, he likes to see his management team react promptly to inquiries from the public.
