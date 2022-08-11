A rash of motor vehicle break-ins has police notifying the public of safety tips to avoid having their belongings stolen.
At least a dozen incidents of items being taken from parked cars have been reported to police in the past two weeks, according to police incident logs, most of which seem concentrated on Route 7 near commercial parking lots.
The Shelburne Police Department is urging people to lock their cars, leave windows closed, not leave cars running and to not leave “keys or valuables in your car where thieves can see and never leave your license, debit/credit cards, or guns in your car.”
“Worrying about car theft and break-ins shouldn’t keep you up at night. True, you can’t stop every crime, but with a few sensible precautions, you and your car can become much less attractive targets,” police said.
If your car has been broken into, call 911, take pictures of the damages, contact your insurance agent and beware of potential identity theft, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.