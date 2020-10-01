A two-vehicle crash on the morning of Sept. 24 resulted in a dump truck knocking down a power pole at Martindale Road where it intersects Shelburne Road. Power was out to several homes and businesses in the area for a few hours. No one was seriously injured in the crash, police said.
