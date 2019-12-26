Police in Shelburne are asking for help identifying someone they say burglarized a local business.
At around 8:11 p.m. on Dec. 18, police said a burglary took place at Green Mountain Kenworth on Shelburne Road.
Video surveillance showed a man entering the area by breaking a window. Police believe the suspect was looking for cash.
The man was wearing a face mask, black or dark blue hooded jacket and light blue jeans, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelburne Police Department at 985-8051.