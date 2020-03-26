Shelburne Police Chief Aaron Noble said his department is doing what it can to limit face-to-face interactions.
His officers generally aren’t assisting with rescue calls or patient care.
They aren’t setting up speed limit enforcement details, but they are stopping drivers who threaten public safety.
“Inside the building we’re very diligent about keeping clean. We’re cleaning all the workspaces, after each shift cruisers are wiped down and cleaned,” Noble said.
So far, all of his officers are asymptomatic.
Meanwhile, Shelburne is asymptomatic of normalcy.
“It’s certainly different, looking at things when driving down Route 7. At noon time, there’s little to no traffic, seeing people in masks and practicing social distancing,” said Noble.
Hinesburg Police Department
In Hinesburg the police department is also trying to limit their contact with people to necessary services.
“Mostly we’ve eliminated nonessential calls for services,” said Hinesburg Police Chief Anthony Cambridge. “This means we’re not doing some things that other police departments don’t usually do.”
But, that Hinesburg usually does do.
For example, in normal times Hinesburg officers will help members of the community who’ve locked themselves out of their vehicles, but not now, “unless a child or an animal is locked in,” Cambridge said.
Hinesburg Police Officer Britt Lindemuth worries about the long-range damage to young people from watching digital devices for remote learning and wonders if the self-isolation is a good idea.
“I want them to get better data. What we’re working with now is almost meaningless,” said Lindemuth.
“I’ve been called to one family where the mother had to take a Chromebook away from her juvenile son. He flipped out and I had to do some family work,” Lindemuth said.
The son had punched the wall so that things on the living room shelves were knocked off and broken.
“Ask yourself if that is sustainable,” Lindemuth said. He expects more of this kind of behavior.
A month ago, Lindemuth was at the forefront of the Hinesburg Police Department’s effort to stop people illegally passing school buses.
“On a bright note – the illegal bus passing is at a minimum,” he said.