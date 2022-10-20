A pedestrian was killed on Shelburne Road and Harrington Avenue after being struck by a motor vehicle on Wednesday evening, Oct. 12.
The pedestrian, identified as Nathan Miner, 60, of Shelburne was struck by a car driven by Craig Simmons, 46, of Shelburne, who was traveling north on Shelburne Road.
Shelburne Police first responded to Shelburne Road at 7:22 p.m. on Oct. 12, assisted by Hinesburg police and Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.
Miner was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center’s emergency room by Shelburne Fire Department and Shelburne Rescue Squad.
He died of his injuries on Oct. 17, at 5 p.m., according to police.
The fatal incident is the latest development amid a years-long conversation surrounding safer sidewalks and crosswalks for pedestrians in Shelburne Village.
“Police have at least one eyewitness, but are looking for more people that were in the area at the time,” Shelburne Police Chief Mike Thomas.
This crash is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information should contact the Shelburne Police Department at 802-985-8051.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.