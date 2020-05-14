Officers high on the Hog

With the help of donations, the Shelburne Police Department bought a 2015 Harley-Davidson and have formed a motorcycle patrol. Three officers, Lieutenant Mike Thomas, Bob Lake and Matt Collins, have taken the training and formed the nucleus of a motorcycle patrol unit. Officer Keith Gonyeau is at police motorcycle training this week, a 40-hour class.
Lake said the motorcycle is a great addition to the department because it’s good for public relations, not as visible as a marked patrol car and useful for leading races and helping at the town’s farmers market.
“A lot of trails are not accessible,” Lake said. Before now, if something happened at the trail at Bay Park, officers might have to walk or run three-quarters of a mile to render aid.