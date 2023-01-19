The Shelburne Police Department’s internal investigation into Cpl. Jon Marcoux found that he violated four department policies following his use-of-force incident last year while arresting a teenager.
The internal investigation, conducted by Sgt. Josh Flore over several months last year, found he violated the following policies: abuse of authority, use of force, conduct unbecoming and failure to follow department rules.
The investigation stems from an incident that occurred Jan. 23, 2022, when Marcoux elbowed a teenage girl in the chin after she had spit on him. Video footage of the incident was released this month following a public records request by the Shelburne News.
“De-escalation by Cpl. Marcoux in this case was non-existent and directly impacted the outcome of the situation leading to an unreasonable use of force,” Flore concludes in his report, which provides further details of the incident. “Both parties report the strike in the back of the cruiser as being reactionary in nature due to Cpl. Marcoux being spit on. While this may be the case, we, as police officers, have the responsibility and the training to overcome the urge to be reactionary.”
Marcoux has since returned to work and has not been charged with a crime, although it is unclear if he was given a demotion in rank or any other disciplinary measures. He could not be reached for comment.
“I’ve been searching for the answer ‘why was I uncharacteristic’ on that day. There are no easy answers, but I think it’s a combination of the types of calls we’re dealing with, (and) the long work hours,” he told Flore in a recorded interview conducted as part of the internal investigation. “But I can say that I recognized that that was out of character for me.”
On Jan. 23, 2022, after getting a call about a stolen vehicle, Marcoux pulled the teen over near Shelburne Village Cemetery on Falls Road. The teen, whose name has been redacted, had taken “(her mother’s) vehicle and left to go get coffee,” Flore said in the report.
The mother called the police on her, claiming that the vehicle had been stolen. At the time, the mother had indicated to Marcoux that “basically, she was being a bitch,” Marcoux told Flore in the audio recording.
After pulling her over, the teenager told him that her mother gave her permission and that characterizing the car as stolen was incorrect. She apparently asked to call her mother, but “(Marcoux’s) concern was if he had allowed her to make the call, the bullying behavior would continue,” Flore said in the report.
Marcoux later described it “as a domestic violence call.”
In later interviews with Flore, the teen said that Marcoux “knows her family very well” and said she thought Marcoux did “not like her very well.”
“I’ve had conversations with mom in the past,” Marcoux said, according to an audio of an interview Flore conducted as part of the internal investigation. There had been behavioral issues in the past and officers with the department had worked with the mother and daughter before, according to the report.
“I get it,” the teen told Flore. “I mean, I get anxious even walking into the house. So, I get it, (but) I feel that a lot of the issues that have been brought up to the police station regarding my house have been completely disregarded — what has been going on in my life.”
At the scene, Marcoux repeatedly tells her to get out of the car. She eventually says she’s going to call her mom. “Do whatever you got to do,” he said. “You wanted to be treated like an adult, you are going to be treated like an adult.”
“I didn’t do anything wrong,” she said.
“I didn’t ask you that, OK,” he replies. “At this point you are going to be charged as an adult. I can bring you back in handcuffs to the station, we can go from there. Because my concern is that if I bring you back to the house that you are going to be abusive toward your mother.”
He opens the door and she eventually exits the car. He then handcuffs her. She told him the handcuffs were “really, really tight,” according to a transcript of the interaction. Marcoux then reportedly tightened them further.
“You’re hurting me,” she said. He put her in the backseat, and while he was buckling her in, she “became very angry and verbally abusive” to Marcoux, “yelling obscenities” until the seatbelt was fastened, Flore stated in the report.
The girl said she was frustrated because “it was the fact that ... a man put his hands on her,” Flore said the report.
“I believe that I am equal with everybody around me whether or not society says they are above me ... he could have followed me home to make sure I returned (the car) and have a conversation with us,” she told Flore. “For driving my (mother’s) car to a coffee shop, you think you can put your hands on me? Absolutely not.”
While she was in the backseat, she began “yelling and screaming, and then she spits in my face,” Marcoux said, adding he “was being called a Nazi, a fascist ... things along those lines.”
After the teen spit on him, Marcoux said he had a bodily reaction to being spit in the face, he said. “My arm swung out and I caught myself before doing any harm.”
He described having the “typical adrenaline you would have taken someone into custody.”
Marcoux charged the teen with operating without owners’ consent and simple assault with fluids.
On the way to the station, she continued to spit in the backseat and said: “You bastard, you fucking assaulted me. You punched me in the face,” according to a transcript of the interaction.
After dropping her off at the station, Marcoux later went and picked up the teen’s mother, according to the report. He turned off his body camera and dashboard recordings and told Flore he did not have a reason when asked why.
When speaking with Flore, Marcoux said he thought “things could have been done different, and I think most people would agree that this is not characteristic of how I normally do things.”
“I can agree with you on that, that this really is not the characteristic Jon Marcoux that I’m used to seeing on the side of the road,” Flore said during his interview with Marcoux. “Was there anything else going on that day that was in your head? Problems at home? Problems here? Was there anything that was clouding your judgment?”
“That is the million-dollar question,” he said. “I can say long hours ... it looks like I worked every day that week.”
Marcoux worked 100 hours over a 10-day period prior to the incident, according to the report.
“I’m not excusing it — who knows if that was a factor,” he said.
Following the incident, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George requested that Vermont State Police investigate Marcoux’s actions as an assault. However, after reviewing the incident, state police declined to charge Marcoux with a crime.
Since then, George has reasserted that there was “probable cause to charge officer Marcoux with simple assault. However, Vermont State Police disagree and have stated they will not issue a citation for the same.”
George said her only recourse to pursue charges against Marcoux would be to convene a grand jury.
