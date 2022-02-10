Embattled Shelburne Police Chief Aaron Noble was told in December by town manager Lee Krohn that the selectboard had lost faith in him leading the department, newly released documents reveal.
Krohn in a Dec. 16, 2021, email to Noble included a line, “But at this point, if it is not clear to you, the selectboard has also lost confidence in you as our police chief.”
In a Jan. 12 email he wrote, “I held numerous meetings with you personally, and also with you and Lt. (Michael) Thomas over the course of many months to discuss internal angst and turmoil within your police department, and the ongoing loss of personnel.”
The emails are part of the documents that have surfaced as part of a public records fight that Noble is waging with Krohn.
The public records also revealed that Noble has filed some unknown grievance about Krohn with the Shelburne Selectboard.
Noble wants to know how Krohn is able to say that the selectboard lost faith in him as chief.
“Please identity the basis for this claim, setting forth the name(s) of the member(s) of the selectboard who told you that he or she has lost confidence in me, the date(s) of such conversations, and the substance of such conversation(s),” Noble wrote.
“If there are any written records of such conversation(s), including any contemporaneous notes or records taken by you relating to the same, I request that I be provided with copies of such records,” he continued.
Noble also asked Krohn for proof of the dates of the “regular” and “numerous” dates of meetings the two men conducted.
The Shelburne Selectboard was expected on Tuesday night to consider Noble’s grievance, after the Shelburne News went to press. (Online coverage is planned as warranted.)
In a separate agenda item, the board was expected to hear an appeal from Noble on Krohn’s denial of access to some records.
Krohn maintained that some of the records deal with personnel and are exempt under Vermont law.
Selectboard Chairman Mike Ashooh indicated he would recuse himself from hearing the grievance, according to Norman Blais, the lawyer for Noble.
Ashooh could likely find himself a witness during the grievance hearing based on the comments in public records that have been released. Krohn noted that he and Noble had held meetings with Ashooh.
New police contract
The town and the labor union covering its police officers and emergency dispatchers have reached a tentative agreement for a new five-year contract.
Details of the contract were being withheld until after the five selectboard members had a chance to hear about the terms of the agreement at the meeting Tuesday night.
The police union agreed on Monday night to the memorandum of understanding with the terms of the contract.
Acting police chief Mike Thomas said trying to get contract talks wrapped up was one of his top priorities when he was asked to take charge of the department on Dec. 27.
Thomas said he hopes the new contract, if approved, will help with recruitment for the short-staffed department.
Noble’s cruiser
Some taxpayers continue to inquire if the town is seeking to have Noble return his assigned unmarked police cruiser while he is on an expected 12-week sick leave.
Noble, 53, began his paid leave on Dec. 27, but no reason has been provided. He is paid $102,440 a year and has about 19 months before he can fully retire.
During two recent selectboard meetings, board members and Krohn were asked about the town-owned cruiser sitting parked at Noble’s residence in Williston while he is out of action.
Resident Linda Riell also suggested the acting police chief or the town could benefit from using the cruiser.
Ashooh said at a meeting two weeks ago that there was nothing to report when asked for an update on the cruiser. Town officials said this week the cruiser still had not been brought back to Shelburne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.