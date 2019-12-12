A spate of hiring in recent weeks has filled openings at the Shelburne Police Department and Shelburne Communications Center with two new officers and three new dispatchers fielding emergency calls.
The hires bring the department close to full staff, said Police Chief Aaron Noble. At minimum, the department needs eight full-time officers to staff shifts – the new hires bring that number to nine, reducing the need for part-time staffing.
New patrol officers Keith Gonyeau and Dan Macaig both previously worked in Williston.
As they settle in, one officer has taken a temporary assignment working in the communications center. Lt. Mike Thomas said Officer Sabrina Boutin, the department’s only female officer, recently had a shoulder and neck injury and made the move while she recovers. Thomas said she plans to return to policing after her rehab.
Both new officers were certified for full-time service, so they are able to jump into the patrol schedule with a minimal training period, Thomas said.
Filling the openings helps the department have officers to work patrols focused on increased traffic safety, like recent efforts targeted at motorists running red lights, especially on Shelburne Road, Noble said. Earlier this year, several pedestrians were seriously injured when they were struck by vehicles on the busy stretch.
The department also does periodic special patrols focused on traffic safety near Shelburne Community School and with school buses carrying students to and from school. Shelburne Police Officer Matt Collins is also assigned to Champlain Valley Union High School as the school resource officer.
In the communications center, dispatcher Ryan Brown joined the department after working dispatch at the Vermont State Police Westminster barracks.
Kelsey Parker and Arielle Kilpeck are new to dispatch, although both have experience as first responders. Thomas said Parker has been with Brandon fire and rescue.
While most of the new hires came on board this fall, Kilpeck just marked six months fielding 911 calls. She said her nine years with Richmond Fire and Rescue was good preparation for her new role behind the scenes in dispatch.
“It’s a high-paced environment,” she said. “It’s challenging but very rewarding at the same time with lots of multi-tasking.”
Shelburne Communications Center dispatches for 37 agencies in 31 communities including Shelburne and nearby Charlotte, Hinesburg, Huntington and Richmond, as well as first responders in Addison and Grand Isle counties.
Angela Gerace is the department’s new administrative assistant.