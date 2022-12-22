Catie Pigeon and Armin Harambasic graduated from the 114th class of the Vermont Police Academy on Dec. 16.
A formal ceremony honors those who complete the 16-week training and certification process. It includes a pinning ceremony, where a family member or other close companion holds their hand over each officer’s newly-minted badge, and an outdoor ceremony where the flags are lowered for the last time over the newly-graduated 114th class.
Ceremonies were attended by a wide array of family members and each officer’s departments, including a contigent of Vermont State Police, top left.
