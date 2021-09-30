Shelburne Fire Boat One, a 24-foot aluminum landing craft arrived in Shelburne Sept. 22, to replace Shelburne Fire Department’s current rescue vessel, Marine One, a 30-year-old Boston Whaler that has served the town since 2012.
The new boat will allow the fire department to better service the community by providing a safer, more stable work platform for water rescues and enhanced marine firefighting capabilities. The vessel was custom designed for the department by Stanley/Connor Industries in Ontario, Canada based on real-life experience from 100-plus marine calls and incidents over the past nine years.
The heavy-duty commercial grade aluminum hull is rated to handle 6-foot waves and 32 knot winds and has an enclosed pilot house capable of sheltering five crewmembers or passengers from the elements.
The boat will be fitted with twin 200-horsepower outboard engines, providing increased maneuverability and speed, reducing response times to emergency incidents. The new fire boat is equipped with a built-in pump capable of providing 500 gallons per minute of water flow for boat and dock fire suppression or shoreline water supply to waterfront locations where there are no hydrants available.
The new vessel will more than double the personnel and patient carrying capabilities of old Marine One and will be equipped with radar, side-scan sonar and a thermal-imaging camera for night operations.
One third of the cost of the $130,000 boat was provided by donations from community members and private organizations to the Shelburne Firefighters Association. After removing equipment, electronics and rigging from old Marine 1, the department plans to sell the decommissioned rescue boat to further offset costs.
The balance will be drawn from the Shelburne Fire Department’s capital equipment fund. It is estimated that the new vessel will have a 30-year service life.
The new vessel will be used for training purposes this fall but not officially placed into service until spring 2022. The new vessel will be outfitted with lighting, communications equipment and other electronics this winter at the station.
For more information, contact assistant chief Dwight Mazur at assistantchief@shelburnefire.org.
