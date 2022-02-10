The Vermont Medical Practice Board has voted unanimously to revoke the license for a former Central Vermont doctor, who has been sued by two mothers on claims he secretly used his sperm to impregnate the women more than 40 years ago instead of using the intended donors.
The disciplinary action against Dr. John Boyd Coates III, now of Shelburne, follows the recommended findings of a hearing panel in December that found him guilty of six counts of unprofessional conduct.
The state panel also agreed Coates be assessed $4,000 in administrative fees for his misconduct case and issued a public reprimand.
The two mothers maintain Coates used his own sperm to get both pregnant and delivered their respective babies in December 1977 and February 1979, records show. The agreement between the mothers and Coates had mandated that the unknown fathers would be young medical school doctors, records and testimony showed.
Assistant attorney general Megan Campbell, before the vote last week, said the state was standing by the findings of the hearing panel in December. She said the evidence supported the outcome of unprofessional conduct.
“It’s always a big ask to ask a witness to participate at a public hearing about their own medical care. In this hearing that was even more true when the care was extremely personal and private in nature,” she said.
The two mothers, one daughter and a doctor that specializes in medical-ethics at New York University were the witnesses during the day-long hearing in December.
Hearing Officer George Belcher, a retired state judge, gave the medical board a chance to go behind closed doors to discuss the case, but it appeared the members had read enough from the reports and hearing that they were ready to vote.
When polled, the five voting board members each said they had no questions.
Dr. Coates and his defense lawyer, Peter Joslin of Montpelier, declined to appear at the virtual hearing this week, Belcher said.
Joslin had said in December that Coates would not contest the six claims of unprofessional conduct and that he planned to mail his medical license back to the state. Joslin said Coates, 80, has not practiced since he retired about 13 years ago.
The state said it still wanted to proceed to make sure Coates never got to practice medicine again.
Coates practiced from 1974 to 1986 at Central Vermont Medical Center and the office of Associates in Gynecology and Obstetrics in Berlin. He was associated with University of Vermont Medical Center and Mountain View Physicians Office in Colchester from 1986-2009, records show.
While the names of the two mothers and their daughters have been made public through court records and during testimony at the December hearing, the newspaper has opted not to identify them.
Both women have filed unrelated medical malpractice lawsuits in U.S. District Court in Vermont. One of the federal cases is due for a jury trial in late March in Burlington. Coates has admitted being the father in that case, but the remaining issue is the damages to be awarded, court records show.
The patients were unknown to each other until the daughter of one mother tried to trace her real father due to medical issues.
Both mothers said they felt violated and deceived.
“It’s kind of like medical rape,” one testified during the December hearing.
The daughter born to the other woman said it was “traumatic” to learn her father really wasn’t her father.
