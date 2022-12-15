Shelburne Cpl. Jon Marcoux is back to work with the town police department after two investigations into his use-of-force during an incident in January found no wrongdoing.
Police Chief Michael Thomas said Marcoux returned to work at the department on Monday, Dec. 5, after spending nearly the entire year on administrative leave.
“He’s back to work. He’s working on his training hours and getting caught up to speed,” Thomas said.
Marcoux did not respond to an email or voicemail seeking comment by press deadline.
The Shelburne Police Department conducted its own internal investigation following the conclusion of a separate criminal investigation by the Vermont State Police, which declined to issue a citation charging Marcoux for simple assault.
Both investigations stem from an incident on Jan. 23 where Marcoux was involved in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and eventually used some form of physical restraint against the driver, who has been described as underage.
A more complete picture of the incident remains unclear. Body camera recordings of the incident have not been made public because charges are still pending, Thomas said.
Thomas in February originally referred video of the incident to Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George to “review for potential criminal charges.”
George requested state police investigate the matter.
She said she believed Marcoux used “excessive force” that rose to the level of simple assault, according to email exchanges with state police investigators, and asked the state police to investigate despite having determined on her own that an excessive amount of force had been used.
In a Feb. 11 email to state police officials working on the investigation, George said she would be the point of contact “but since the decision has already been made that the use of force was excessive, I would prefer this be treated like any other assault investigations,” according to emails obtained through a records request.
But state police ultimately concluded that Marcoux’s use of force did not rise to the level of simple assault and said they “did not believe there was probable cause and therefore would not swear to an affidavit nor issue a citation,” according to emails exchanges.
That investigation was completed on May 31.
George later told The Shelburne News she was considering pursuing prosecution independent of the state police or another agency, and issued a Giglio letter, or Brady letter, against Marcoux, which is filed by a prosecutor or other law enforcement officials when an officer’s conduct is called into question and can directly affect their credibility if a case they are involved in goes to trial.
George did not respond to a request for comment on whether she’s still considering charging Marcoux on her own, but officials from her office said the Giglio letter remains in effect.
Marcoux’s return marks an end to a volatile year for the Shelburne Police Department, which worked for much of the year to stabilize itself and its ranks after its former police chief, Aaron Noble, departed in December of last year.
Thomas was appointed chief in June.
