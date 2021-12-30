The town of Shelburne has placed police chief Aaron Noble on paid medical leave until further notice.
Lt. Michael Thomas was sworn in as acting police chief as of 7 p.m. Monday, town manager Lee Krohn told the Shelburne News.
Thomas will serve in the acting role “until further notice,” Krohn said.
The transition came at the change of the 12-hour day and evening patrol shifts.
Krohn and Noble’s lawyer Norm Blais did not disclose the chief’s health issue. Noble has about three months of accumulated sick leave, according to both men.
“We wish Chief Noble well and are grateful for Lt. Thomas’ willingness to take on these duties at this time,” Krohn said.
Thomas has been running much of the police department by overseeing the scheduling of patrols and operations in the emergency dispatch center.
Thomas, reached Monday night while filling in for an officer on the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. overnight shift, said Krohn asked him to step into an acting role. Thomas said he promised to do whatever the town and department needs.
Krohn said Thomas plans to set up a series of meetings with key personnel, including the police officers and dispatchers, to try to keep things moving forward. Krohn said he expects to be part of one meeting to help answer questions from police employees.
Krohn said Thomas will be provided a salary adjustment due to his expanded duties and responsibilities. Krohn expects it to be pro-rated to about $102,440 a year — the salary Noble is paid to oversee the department annually.
Thomas began his Vermont law enforcement career in early 1991 at the short-lived Stamford Police Department on the Massachusetts state line. After completing the fulltime academy, Thomas made the jump to the University of Vermont Police. He later was promoted to sergeant.
He also had worked part-time for the Shelburne Police Department and eventually accepted a full-time post in 2009. Thomas was promoted to lieutenant three years ago.
Thomas said there are several pressing issues that he hopes he can help with. The department —like just about every police department in Vermont — has multiple vacancies that they want to fill with qualified recruits, he said.
Police and dispatch employees have also been working without a contract since a three-year pact expired June 30, 2020. Thomas hopes that a solid contract can be hammered out that will encourage qualified employees to jump to Shelburne.
The Shelburne Police Department and the town’s emergency dispatch center have seen a major exodus in the past few years with at least 16 employees leaving.
The department is authorized for 12 fulltime officers but are down to five active fulltime members conducting patrols: Thomas, two sergeants, a corporal, and one former state trooper, who is still in his probationary period with the town.
Two authorized part-time officers also have been working fulltime to help fill shifts.
Krohn said the town is looking to move forward.
“Let us all please refrain from speculation, be grateful for our hard-working dispatchers and police officers, and renew our collective focus on the job at hand to protect and to serve our community,” Krohn said in an email to town employees and the Shelburne News.
Krohn said he was willing to field any questions from the public by calling or emailing his office.
Noble retained Blais to help negotiate his future. Noble can retire now but needs about 20 more months before he can get full benefits.
Noble and the mass exodus from the department has been brought up from various audience members at several recent selectboard meetings.
Noble has declined to work any patrol shifts, Thomas and Krohn have said.
Noble, 53, of Williston also has not returned phone calls, texts and emails from the Shelburne News for more than a month seeking comment.
He did write a letter published in the Shelburne News last week about issues the town faces but did not address many of the ones raised by taxpayers at public meetings.
Noble closed the letter by saying, “We are all in this together. As always, my door is open for honest, transparent conversations.”
He began his law enforcement career in 1988 as a transport deputy with the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department, where he served for two years. He later worked for the University of Vermont Police for two years before joining Shelburne in 1992.
Former police chief Jim Warden promoted Noble to corporal in 1995.
Former town manager Joe Colangelo created the post of deputy chief and moved Noble into it in July 2017. Seven months later Colangelo promoted Noble to the top post following the retirement of Warden, who served Shelburne as police chief for 30 years.
The creation of the deputy chief’s post was part of an effort throughout government operations in Shelburne to develop leadership, succession and organizational planning throughout all departments, Colangelo said at the time.
The post has remained vacant since Noble was elevated to chief almost four years ago.
