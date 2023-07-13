Line of duty
Photo by Lee Krohn

The Shelburne Fire Department, Shelburne Rescue, Shelburne Police Department, Vermont State Police and Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services and all other first responder departments along Route 7 paid tribute to July 7 to Rutland police officer Jessica Ebbighausen who died in the line of duty in a car crash.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.