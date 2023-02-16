A former Central Vermont doctor, who was ordered by a federal jury last year to pay $5.25 million to a former patient that he secretly used his own sperm instead of the intended donor, is now being sued on grounds of a fraudulent transfer of his home to help avoid paying the judgement.
Dr. John Boyd Coates III of Shelburne, who had his medical license revoked by the state in February 2022, initially denied the charge under oath, but during his civil trial in federal court last March he admitted he had lied. Coates testified the claims made by the mother were true: He had secretly used his sperm to impregnate her and never told her.
The woman delivered a daughter Dec. 27, 1977.
Burlington lawyers Celeste Laramie and Jerry O’Neill of Gravel & Shea, on behalf of the plaintiff, filed the new lawsuit this week against Coates, his wife and a trust created in her name about seven weeks after the jury verdict, U.S. District Court records show.
Ownership of their home at 132 Point View Drive was shifted to the Barbara Coates Trust to thwart paying the judgement, the new lawsuit maintains.
The home and the 3.91 aces were assessed at $1,170,800 in 2022, according to Shelburne land records.
The trust paid no consideration to Coates, who is in his 80s, and his wife for the property, the lawsuit said.
Meanwhile Coates and his wife, Barbara retain possession and control of the home they had bought in January 2008, records note. The Barbara Coates Trust lists the Shelburne home as its legal address and the couple still reside there, records show.
Senior Judge William K. Sessions, who presided at the trial, reduced the judgment to $2.2 million dollars in September 2022 following some post-trial motions and hearings. Coates’s victim agreed to accept the reduced amount and he was given one-month to further appeal.
Coates never appealed the $2.2 million figure, and the woman began efforts to collect the final judgement, the lawsuit said.
Barbara Riva Coates attended the civil trial and was present when the jury returned its verdict, the new lawsuit notes.
Before the trial last year to determine how much Coates should pay in damages, the defense dropped its initial claim that he was the child’s the biological father.
The eight-member jury awarded $250,000 in compensatory damages for injuries and $5 million in punitive damages
The jury deliberated about 3.5 hours over two days before returning the verdict.
Coates practiced from 1974 to 1986 in Washington County, including at Central Vermont Medical Center and the office of Associates in Gynecology and Obstetrics in Berlin.
Coates also was associated with University of Vermont Medical Center and Mountain View Physicians Office in Colchester from 1986-2009, records show.
Coates also is a defendant in another medical malpractice lawsuit with identical claims. She also had a daughter from sperm the doctor unknowingly provided her, federal court records maintain.
The latest docket entry in that case from last week showed Coates agreed to pay a $100,000 judgement and Judge Christina Reiss signed off on it. It was unclear if that will be the total settlement in the case.
The two mothers, who gave birth to their respective babies in December 1977 and February 1979, had agreements with Coates that mandated the donor/fathers would be unknown and would be young medical school doctors that looked like the respective husbands of each woman, records and testimony showed.
