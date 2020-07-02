There was no call of “all rise” on Wednesday, June 24, as Eike Blohm, 38, entered a plea of not guilty to federal charges of creating child pornography.
Blohm, a former emergency department doctor with the University of Vermont Medical Center, was indicted on June 18, accused of producing visuals of a sexual nature involving a minor, with “materials that have been mailed, shipped, and transported in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce by any means.”
In April Blohm was accused of voyeurism after authorities say he hid cameras in staff bathrooms at the hospital.
About a month later, federal child pornography charges surfaced when, added to the hospital videos, hundreds of videos were found during a search warrant execution showing a child bathing, and later materials were found with a different child.
As previously reported, federal prosecutors are seeking the surrender of Blohm’s property if he is convicted, including his $900,000 South Burlington home.
Blohm appeared at the virtual hearing via phone from the Essex County Jail in New Jersey.
He consented to the teleconference arraignment, saying, “Yes, I believe this is lowest risk for all of us involved.”
Blohm graduated from John’s Hopkins Medical School in 2012, he told Judge John Conroy, and was most recently employed by UVMMC.
When asked if was currently under the care of a medical or psychiatric doctor, Blohm said he was under psychiatric care.
The bulk of the conversation between Conroy, Blohm, U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson and defense attorney Lisa Shelkrot centered around time needed to file pretrial motions.
They are due by Sept. 22.
During the course of the investigation, a number of digital devices were collected, and according to Masterson, three confiscated laptops require passwords to view – passwords the government doesn’t currently have.
Evidence was found on other devices, Masterson said, but the three in question are just that.
Shelkrot told the judge she would need 90 days in order to have the opportunity to perform an independent forensic review of evidence. This supersedes the U.S. Speedy Trial Act, which states trials must start 70 days after indictment.
A federal charge of possession of child pornography was dismissed on Wednesday following the arraignment of the charge for which Blohm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.