The town of Shelburne has reached out to former Vermont State Police director Jim Baker to do consulting work on its police department and to investigate the mass exodus of police officers and emergency dispatchers in recent years, among other issues.
“I can confirm that we are bringing Jim Baker on board to help us analyze and understand issues, and to help guide us to a path forward,” Shelburne Town Manager Lee Krohn said in an email to the Shelburne News on Tuesday afternoon.
“Given issues and concerns in the police department and dispatch, it’s prudent for us to bring in someone who’s highly respected, has great depth of experience and who has guided multiple departments facing various challenges to successful outcomes,” Krohn said.
Baker worked his way up through the ranks during his 31 years with the Vermont State Police, including his final three years as the director. Col. Baker retired in June 2009.
He operates a consulting firm and has made several temporary stops since retiring from the state police. They include serving as interim police chief for both the towns of Manchester and Rutland City, being the executive director of the Vermont Police Academy and most recently serving the state as interim commissioner for the department of corrections.
Baker, a resident of Arlington, holds a degree in criminal justice and law enforcement administration from the former Southern Vermont College in Bennington. He later served as an adjunct professor at the college and was also named an annual distinguished graduate by the alumni association.
The Shelburne Police Department has been in turmoil in recent years. At least 16 police and dispatch employees have left.
Some Shelburne residents have called on the town during several public meetings to take control, have an investigation and get to the bottom of the problems.
The department is authorized 12 fulltime officers, but are down to five fulltime officers. Two part-time officers are working extra hours to help the department continue to provide 24-hour on-the-road service, Krohn has said.
Police Chief Aaron Noble, who was not among those doing patrols, asked for a medical leave last week. He has about three months of built-up time.
Noble, 53, of Williston has not made himself available for media interviews. The Shelburne News did print a letter last month from Noble that noted his door was always open “for honest, transparent conversations.”
Lt. Michael Thomas has been sworn in as acting chief while Noble is on the sidelines. Thomas will serve “until further notice,” Krohn has said.
Noble’s lawyer Norm Blais and the town have confirmed that the two sides have been negotiating but won’t give details.
“We wish Chief Noble well and are grateful for Lt. Thomas’ willingness to take on these duties at this time,” Krohn has said.
Krohn did report Thomas will be provided a salary adjustment due to his expanded duties and responsibilities. Krohn expects it to be pro-rated to about $102,440 a year — the salary Noble is paid to oversee the department annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.