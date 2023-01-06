The Shelburne Police Department has released video recordings showing footage of an alleged use-of-force incident involving Cpl. Jon Marcoux last year, bringing more details to light in a case that has resulted in a Vermont State Police investigation, an internal investigation within the Shelburne Police Department and a rift between state police and Chittenden County state’s attorney over whether to charge the Shelburne cop with simple assault.
Police released the body camera and vehicle dashboard recordings after a public records request by the Shelburne News. The videos have been blurred, and some of the audio censored, to conceal the identity of the teenager involved in the incident.
On Jan. 23, 2022, after getting a call about a stolen vehicle, Marcoux located the car near Shelburne Village and pulled it over near Shelburne Village Cemetery.
The juvenile was reportedly driving their mother’s car without permission. In the video, Marcoux can be seen informing the teen they will be charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
“At this point you’re going to be charged as an adult. I can bring you back in handcuffs to the station and go from there,” Marcoux says. “Because my concern is, if we bring you back to the house, you’re going to be abusive towards your mother.”
The teen appears hesitant — at one point trying to close the window on Marcoux — but eventually steps out of the vehicle, at which point Marcoux physically restrains the juvenile against the vehicle and handcuffs them.
He leads the teen to his cruiser and, as he buckles them into the back seat, the juvenile appears to spit on Marcoux, who then appears to slam his arm into the juvenile’s head and neck and says, “That’s what we call assault on a police officer. You’re going to be charged with that as well.”
Later, as Marcoux drives the teenager to the police station, he says: “If you’d like, we have this hood we can put over your head to stop you from spitting.”
While in the station, the juvenile appears to address the physical altercation with Shelburne officer Bob Lake, who says, “We’ll take the fact that he elbowed you in the chin separately, and we’ll talk about why mom called (the police). That’s Jon Marcoux, is what that officer’s name is.”
The incident has been under investigation since February, when a use of force review was submitted, and then-acting Shelburne police chief Michael Thomas requested via email that Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George review the video recordings “for potential criminal charges.”
George followed up the next day and said she agreed that Marcoux “used excessive force in this incident.”
She then asked Vermont State Police to investigate.
In a Feb. 11 email to state police officials, George said she would be the point of contact “but since the decision has already been made that the use of force was excessive, I would prefer this be treated like any other assault investigation and have the Troopers assigned make a recommendation or decision regarding a citation, rather than it being sent as a review.”
The state police investigation, however, found no wrongdoing on Marcoux’s part.
Vermont State Police “conducted a comprehensive, impartial investigation and was unable to establish the legal standard that probable cause existed to support a criminal charge,” public information officer Adam Silverman said previously. “The investigation was reviewed by multiple layers of supervisors within VSP and the Department of Public Safety, including by the then-commissioner, who all agreed with the conclusion that the facts did not support a finding of probable cause.”
Since then, George and state police have remained at an impasse.
George said Thursday there remains “probable cause to charge officer Marcoux with simple assault. However, Vermont State Police disagree and have stated they will not issue a citation for the same.”
“I would like to pursue charges but need the help of VSP to do that in an efficient and consistent manner,” she said.
George in August issued a Giglio letter against Marcoux. The document, also commonly called a Brady letter, is filed by a prosecutor or other law enforcement officials when an officer’s conduct is called into question and can directly affect their credibility if one of their cases goes to trial.
George’s office has also mulled using a grand jury but said her office does “not currently have the resources to convene a grand jury on this case.” George previously said convening a grand jury would be “incredibly costly and resource intensive.”
After the conclusion of the state police investigation, Shelburne Police Department conducted its own internal investigation and also found no wrongdoing.
Marcoux returned to work with the department Dec. 5, having been on administrative leave since February. It was not immediately clear whether he was paid during that time or if he’d been demoted from corporal.
Marcoux could not be reached for comment.
