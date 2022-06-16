Fire chief Jerry Ouimet at the recent Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department award ceremony at the Old Lantern with Kelsey Parker, Rookie of the Year, and Greg Forsyth, Firefighter of the Year.
Not pictured is assistant chief Andrew Dickerson, who was named Officer of the Year.
