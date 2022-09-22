Fire boat 1 to the rescue

Shelburne Fire Department assisted Charlotte fire crews at a boat fire at the Point Bay Marina Sept. 10 around 7:25 p.m.
Shelburne Fire Boat 1 extinguished the fire and towed the boat to the dock so it could be removed from the lake.The department is one of only a few units in the area with these capabilities. The fire is still under investigation.
