A state medical practice hearing board is recommending the revocation of the license for a former Central Vermont doctor, who has been sued by two mothers on claims he secretly used his sperm — instead of the intended donor’s — to impregnate the women more than 40 years ago.
The proposed action against Dr. John Boyd Coates III, now of Shelburne, came after a day-long hearing Tuesday that featured testimony from the two mothers, one daughter and a doctor that specializes in medical-ethics at New York University.
The hearing panel also is proposing Coates be issued a public reprimand and be assessed $4,000 in administrative fees for his misconduct case.
Hearing officer George Belcher said the proposed discipline will be shared with the full Vermont Medical Practice Board and considered at its next meeting in January. A written report of the hearing also will be presented, Belcher, a retired state judge, said.
The hearing panel voted unanimously that Coates was guilty of six counts of unprofessional conduct. They also voted unanimously on a second motion imposing the three disciplinary actions.
The hearing began with defense lawyer Peter Joslin indicating Coates would not contest the claims and was mailing his license back to the state. He said Coates is now 80 years old and has not practiced since he retired about 13 years ago.
Lead prosecutor Megan Campbell said the state still wanted to proceed with the disciplinary hearing because of the serious nature of the case and need to make sure the license revocation was permanent and binding.
Coates practiced from 1974 to 1986 in Washington County, including at Central Vermont Medical Center and the office of Associates in Gynecology and Obstetrics in Berlin. He was also associated with University of Vermont Medical Center and Mountain View Physicians Office in Colchester from 1986-2009, records show.
The testimony was delayed briefly due to a last-minute motion seeking the removal of Dr. Richard Bernstein, the chair of the medical practice board, from being on the hearing panel. Joslin disclosed on Monday he had represented Bernstein for about five years during a wrongful death lawsuit 26 to 31 years ago. Joslin secured a win for Bernstein in the civil lawsuit.
Dr. Carol Blackwood stepped in to fill his spot on the panel, with Leo Lecours and Sarah McClain.
Both women in the case say Coates used his own sperm to impregnate and have filed unrelated lawsuits in U.S. District Court in Vermont.
While the names of the two mothers and their daughters have been made public through court records and during testimony at the hearing on Tuesday, the Shelburne News has opted not to identify them.
Both mothers said they placed great trust in Coates and believed him when he said the donor would be a medical school student. One mother said, for her, doctors are “one step below God” and they have “power over us.”
Coates asked the first mother when she became pregnant what she would name the child and she replied, “Barbara.”
Coates responded: “After my wife?”
The first woman said she thought it was a weird response by Coates. She explained it was after her mother-in-law.
The second mother said she felt violated by Coates conduct. “It’s kind of like medical rape,” she said under questioning. The daughter born to the second parent said it was “traumatic” to learn that her father really wasn’t her father. “I am half him. I have to live with that,” she said.
Campbell in her closing statement noted Coates told multiple lies.
Joslin, in his three-minute closing statement said, “Dr. Coates certainly regrets the circumstances that bring us here today.” He did say he questioned the proposed discipline because Coates was surrendering his license on his own.
