Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.