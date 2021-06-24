A former Central Vermont doctor is being sued again on claims he secretly used his sperm — instead of the intended donor’s — to impregnate a woman more than 40 years ago.
Dr. John Boyd Coates III never told the mother, Shirley Brown, who now lives in Boulder County, Colo., that he had rejected using the intended donor and opted to slip in his own genetic material, according to the civil lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont this week.
Coates, who lives in Shelburne and is retired, offered few comments when reached by phone. “I think the trial will be the place to discuss this,” Coates said.
However, the lawsuit notes that Coates admitted to being the father of Brown’s daughter during a deposition in another lawsuit where he is accused of fathering the child of another female patient.
Coates represented that he would inseminate Brown using donor genetic material of an unnamed medical student who resembled her husband, James Mullally, and who met specific physical criteria, the lawsuit said.
Brown’s daughter was delivered by Cesarean section on Feb. 14, 1979, at Central Vermont Hospital in Berlin, she said in her lawsuit.
This is at least the second medical malpractice lawsuit filed against Coates for his work in Washington County.
Coates is being sued in federal court in Vermont by a Florida couple for a child born in December 1977 at Central Vermont Hospital, now known as Central Vermont Medical Center.
Cheryl and Peter Rousseau filed a lawsuit against Coates and the hospital in December 2018. In that case, Coates admitted that he switched out the intended donor’s genetic material and inserted his own, court papers show.
The woman born in the Rousseau case, now known as Barbara Gordon, published a newspaper advertisement seeking information about people that might have been born through Coates’ offices in Washington and Chittenden counties.
Brown’s daughter eventually saw the newspaper ad and reached out to Gordon. The two women eventually connected and medical tests showed they are biological half-sisters.
Shirley Brown’s lawsuit claims seven counts of medical malpractice. She maintains fraud, battery, medical negligence, failure to obtain consent and breach of contract. She also claims both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, the lawsuit said.
Coates admitted he “is the genetic father of the child born to Cheryl Rousseau in 1977,” court records show.
Burlington lawyer Jerome F. O’Neill, who represents the Rousseaus, said the case is ready for trial. It is a matter of waiting for jury trials to resume in federal court in Vermont.
Coates, through his defense lawyers Peter Joslin and Curtis Carpenter, is trying to block the three Mullally family members from testifying in the Rousseau case. They said in court papers they object to O’Neill trying to use them to show there is a pattern to their client’s behavior.
Coates practiced from 1974 to 1986 in Washington County, including at Central Vermont Hospital and the office of Associates in Gynecology and Obstetrics in Berlin.
Coates also was associated with University of Vermont Medical Center and Mountain View Physicians Office in Colchester from 1986-2009, records show.
Brown in her lawsuit said she believed and relied upon the representations made by Coates, Brown said.
Coates required Brown to undergo testing in advance of the procedure at Central Vermont Hospital and she complied, the lawsuit said.
It noted Coates performed the procedure on Brown about 48 times at the hospital. During a May 1978 procedure, Coates impregnated her with his own genetic material, the lawsuit said.
Brown gave birth on Valentine’s Day 1979.
Coates continued to act as Brown’s obstetrician and gynecologist for about 16 years after the birth of Brown’s daughter, the lawsuit said. He never disclosed he was the father until a deposition on March 17, 2021, the lawsuit said.
