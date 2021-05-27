A Ferrisburgh couple has been arrested in the Feb. 13 armed robbery at Spear’s Corner Store in East Charlotte.
After a three-month investigation, Vermont State Police May 18 arrested and charged Andrew Coyle, 29, of Ferrisburgh, who police allege entered the store at the corner of Spear Street and Hinesburg Road around 6:20 p.m. on Feb.13 with a “BB-type gun” and demanded money from the cash register.
Coyle was charged with assault and robbery and aggravated assault.
His fiancée, Marissa Tallman, 26, also of Ferrisburgh, drove the getaway vehicle, police said.
Tallman was charged with being an accessory to the commission of a felony.
Carrie Spear said her clerk, who she declined to name, was part of the reason the case was solved because they “had an incredible ability to remember details,” and that Coyle “came back to the store the next day in a truck we could identify easily.”
