A man who has been serving a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole for the premeditated killing of his wife in Shelburne has struck a deal with Chittenden County state’s attorney Sarah George that will pave the way for him to be set free this year.
Gregory S. FitzGerald, 64, had always maintained his innocence — before, during and after his April 1994 trial — but never took the witness stand.
Since his criminal convictions for first degree murder and burglary FitzGerald has filed a few dozen unsuccessful state and federal claims. But recently he reached agreement with George, the current county prosecutor, that he would finally admit to the strangulation death — considered one of the most premeditated murders in more than 50 years in Vermont — in exchange for a reduced prison sentence.
The new sentence offered by George was 35 years to life. With good time that means he can be released now. Vermont Superior Court judge Samuel Hoar initially bought in on the agreement without hearing from the victim’s family. The family later asked Hoar to reject the deal, but he declined.
The Vermont Parole Board could determine a possible release date in four weeks at its meeting at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, where FitzGerald is currently housed.
But family members of the victim are unhappy with the turn of events and for not being fully informed as the new plea deal was brokered.
Amy FitzGerald, 30, was found dead from asphyxia in the bathtub at her condo on Bay Road in Shelburne by Burlington Police detectives on May 11, 1993. FitzGerald, a decorated U.S. Army captain who served in the Gulf War — had been given a military leave to pursue her master’s degree at the University of Vermont. While attending classes in Burlington, she thought her husband was finishing his graduate degree at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
It turned out Gregory FitzGerald had been placed on academic dismissal at the Texas university more than a year earlier and was leading a double life. It included living at times under an assumed name and maintaining a secret relationship with another woman for several years. He had continuously misled his wife for more than a year into thinking he was finishing his studies in Texas.
Gregory FitzGerald, who was living in San Antonio, told at least one friend more than a month before his wife’s death that he planned to kill her, the police investigation revealed. He set up an elaborate secret round trip under an assumed name to try to throw off police. He was able to fly home under the assumed name immediately after the death and tried to make it appear that he had been in Texas at the time of the killing.
The Vermont Supreme Court denied his automatic appeal in July 1996 and later denied a request to re-argue the case. Before the end of 1996, FitzGerald began a series of appeals called Post Conviction Relief petitions. They were denied and at least two from 2014 and 2019 were rejected by the Vermont Supreme Court.
FitzGerald maintains his Vermont defense attorney, Peter Langrock of Middlebury, failed to share all the plea bargains offered by the prosecution at the time of the 10-day trial.
Now almost three decades later, Langrock said he does not have current memory of discussing the specific plea bargains that were offered by prosecutors at the time. That opened the door for George to negotiate a new sentence.
George, who has said she does not believe in life without parole prison sentences for murder cases, did not respond to messages left by phone and email seeking comment on the case.
David Zeltserman, one of Amy’s older brothers, said in the Boston Globe that deputy state’s attorney Andrew Gilbertson told the family last August there was another appeal in the long litany of claims by Gregory FitzGerald and that like the others, it didn’t have much merit. He said Gilbertson brought up seeking a settlement in exchange for an admission of guilt. Zeltserman said he and his brother, Alan, both gave it a thumbs down.
It was shortly before a court hearing on Jan. 12 that the family learned about the plea deal by George.
“My sister had so much stolen from her, and the only thing she had left was that the courts in Vermont stood up for her and sentenced FitzGerald to life without parole, but Ms. George stole that from my sister, and from what I can tell, did so for no other reason than she feels sorry for FitzGerald,” he said.
The murder case drew national attention because of the elaborate scheme.
Based on screams heard by neighbors, police later estimated the victim was killed about 4 a.m. May 8, 1993. Her body was found three days later by Burlington Police. They had asked Shelburne Police to check her residence because her car was found on North Winooski Avenue, with her wallet on the seat of the unlocked car. Shelburne Police checked the residence, and nobody responded to the front door. Burlington Police drove to the home, walked around back and found the sliding door open. She was found dead inside.
The investigation showed that FitzGerald had been involved with another woman for two years. He had also taken his wife’s Jeep and hid it in a storage locker registered to him. He reported the Jeep stolen and collected on the insurance in January 1993, but San Antonio Police found it May 1, 1993, and he subsequently called his friend, Denise O’Brien, to say he had to move up his plan to go to Vermont, court records show.
The Supreme Court noted he then engaged in a “scheme involving multiple rental cars and an elaborate schedule of air travel designed to conceal his involvement in the crime.”
Part of his travels were with a friend, Richard Rodriguez, who checked into a Burlington hotel the evening of May 7 with another man. Rodriguez, who later cooperated with police, himself was killed before FitzGerald’s trial.
During one of the appeals, veteran Superior Court Judge Helen Toor outlined all the problems the defense could not overcome. Some of what she noted included that three days after the murder, FitzGerald told a friend that Amy was dead and that everything went OK, but it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be because she fought him all the way, and that a day after her funeral in Newton, Mass., FitzGerald told his cousin that he had killed his wife and tried to pay his cousin $15,000 to point the finger away from him as a suspect.
FitzGerald disappeared after the funeral and was named in an arrest warrant on May 20, 1993, with killing his wife.
FitzGerald eventually surrendered in Massachusetts as the FBI and others began to close in.
His cousin later told police he had been offered $10,000 for the movie rights to his story, court records note.
