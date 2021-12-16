The mass exodus at the Shelburne Police Department continues.
Officer Dan Eikenberg, who has served Shelburne for 32 years, submitted his resignation effective at the end of shift Tuesday this week. He has been the longest serving member of the department.
Eikenberg, in his resignation letter to Lt. Michael Thomas on Dec. 8, wrote, “Despite recent events, I will take many great memories from my 32 years with the department. I wish you and the rest of the department all the best in the future.”
With Police Chief Aaron Noble on vacation, Thomas was running the department last week. The town reported Noble is back in the office this week, but he did not respond to phone calls from the Shelburne News.
Eikenberg is not going far. He has applied for a part-time post with the Hinesburg Community Police.
Shelburne has seen at least 15 police officers or emergency dispatchers resign in recent years.
The Shelburne Selectboard and town manager Lee Krohn have been questioned by taxpayers at several recent meetings about the flood of resignations.
They have acknowledged the departures but have been unable to articulate a plan to address providing the town full police protection or the questions raised about current management.
The selectboard had another meeting scheduled for Tuesday night after press time, and a possible executive session to discuss personnel. The same topic was on the agenda at the previous meeting, but no action was taken when the board returned to public session.
Krohn declined to say if the discussion was about the police department staffing.
Meanwhile police staffing at Hinesburg has remained stable in recent years and the town has added one fulltime slot.
Hinesburg Chief Anthony Cambridge said Monday the department is authorized to employ six fulltime police officers and three to four part-timers. He said there have been only two vacancies since he became chief in June 2019, and both were filled quickly.
One Hinesburg vacancy opened when Cambridge was promoted to police chief. Later the town obtained a federal grant to pay for an additional officer.
Officer Francis Smith held the spot until recently when he joined Bristol Police. Shelburne police officer Brian Fox, one of the 15 recent resignations, has filled Smith’s position.
The departure of Eikenberg leaves Shelburne with five active certified fulltime officers covering the patrol shifts 24 hours a day.
Besides Lt. Thomas, there are two sergeants, Josh Flore and Bruce Beuerlein, and Cpl. Jon Marcoux. The fifth is former Vermont State Trooper Brad Miller, who was recently hired and is on probation.
The town has at least two part-time officers to help fill some shifts.
Noble has declined to take patrol shifts, police and Krohn have said.
Cambridge is among those to patrol in Hinesburg. The department provides live coverage from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and has officers on call from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., the chief said.
