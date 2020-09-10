Irritated by a rash of catalytic converter thefts, area police may have found the perfect salve — the arrest of a suspect.
Catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles parked at homes and businesses in Hinesburg, Shelburne and South Burlington during July and August.
Precious metals such as platinum, palladium, rhodium or gold are used in the manufacture of catalytic converters. Thieves can sell the converters for $20-$200, according to Emunds, an online auto information resource.
Hinesburg Police Officer Jeremy Hulshof was investigating the theft of a catalytic converter parked in the village area of Hinesburg on Aug. 11.
He heard that a suspicious vehicle was parked near where a catalytic converter was stolen, a release from the Hinesburg Police said.
A business owner identified the owner of the suspicious vehicle as Jacob Hodgdon, 39, of Swanton.
A witness said it appeared that Hodgdon was wearing something on his ankle, police said.
“A Vermont records check on Hodgdon indicated he had a history of similar involvements regarding the theft of catalytic converters,” the police release said.
Hulshof checked with Hodgdon’s probation officer from Rensselaer County in New York. He learned that Hodgdon has had an ankle monitor since July 10.
The New York probation officer provided Hulshof with the GPS coordinates of where Hodgdon’s monitor had been, which showed he was at all of the locations where catalytic converters were stolen around the time that they were stolen, Hinesburg police said.
On Aug. 19, Hodgdon was cited for grand larceny, unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass and violation of conditions of his release. He is scheduled to appear in judicial district court on Nov. 10.
Using the same GPS monitor information, similar cases against Hodgdon are now pending in both South Burlington and Shelburne.
