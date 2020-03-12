“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” goes the old saying.
It appears as though Shelburne voters feel their selectboard isn’t broke, because they re-elected the four members that ran for re-election.
Kate Lalley was elected to the selectboard seat that had been held by Colleen Parker, who stepped down. Although Lalley is a newcomer to the selectboard, she is a 12-year veteran of the city’s planning commission.
Continuing in the same vein, the selectboard members decided not to fix the ruling structure of the board – re-electing Jerry Storey as chair and Jamie Heins as vice chair – and reapproving their rules of procedure, tree warden (David Hall), meeting days (second and fourth Tuesday of every month) and newspaper of record (full disclosure: it’s this one).
Form-based zoning allegations
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Anthony Seidita spoke to the selectboard about amendments to Shelburne’s form-based zoning code. He alleged that the amendments to Article 22 of the form-based zoning code were proposed by Planning & Zoning Director Dean Pierce for a specific planned community facility and that amendments are not supposed to be made to the code for specific projects.
Seidita said the changes were proposed to help the developers of the property at 2630 Shelburne Road, the former Champlain Lanes Bowling Alley, north of the village across the street from the intersection of Martindale Road.
“Dean Pierce, the Shelburne Director of Planning and Zoning, and the Planning Commission made specific zoning regulation changes to Article 22. Shelburne Road form-based overlay district (SR-FBOD) that were created specifically to address the development requirements of the project architects Tyler Scott builder, JL Davis and Champlain Housing Trust organization,” says Seidita’s letter to the Shelburne officials.
He said Pierce and the planning commission “made specific zoning regulation changes to Article 22 that were created specifically to address the current non-compliant zoning requirements of the project” architects, builder and the Champlain Housing Trust.
The development being proposed for the site of the former Champlain Lanes Bowling Alley property is affordable housing for the Champlain Housing Trust.
Seidita gave the selectboard a packet of papers with 25 pieces of evidence – 18 of Pierce’s emails, five town documents and four video references to planning commission and selectboard meetings. He said these show there was misconduct in the zoning change.
“Should the town determine that these accusations be found both true and evident the entire form-based article 22 amendments should be null and void,” Seidita’s letter says.
After the selectboard meeting, Pierce said that he hadn’t seen the materials Seidita submitted.
“Based on his verbal statement I believe that Mr. Seidita is essentially misinterpreting the state statute,” Pierce said. “The statute doesn’t contain a definition of a planned community facility but what I’m going to suggest is the essence of a community facility in the planning statute is a facility that is developed by the town.”
Pierce said that planned community facilities include such things as schools, public office buildings, libraries, sewage facilities.
“When the planning commission looks at one of these zoning change reports, it does it considering that the community facility is something that’s executed by the town or some other public body,” he said. “The thing that is important for people to know is that community facilities aren’t affected by private development. They’re not private development.”
Short-term rental issue continues
Later in the meeting, the selectboard returned to the ongoing issue of short-term rentals.
The four returning members said they had been hearing from residents who are concerned about the issue.
“I personally received about 10 to 15 different emails about this with very discrete concrete examples of how this has become problematic,” said Heins. “In other words, 100% of the people who have outreached advocated for action here.”
Storey argued for making a motion at Tuesday’s meeting, “When the question comes, I’d rather be able to say to a neighbor where we’ve taken the steps to get involved in solving this.”
He said the question of “adequate enforcement” of restrictions on short-term rentals is complicated.
Lalley would like to develop the issue of short-term rentals as part of an effort encouraging travelers to stay overnight in Shelburne.
Storey said that at the Town Meeting dinner he had a conversation with a state legislator about how much short-term rentals had in just four to five years changed their neighborhood in Burlington and the loss of affordable housing.
The selectboard unanimously passed a motion asking the planning commission to investigate the issue of short-term rentals.