To live in a thriving democracy, one needs to participate. Town Meeting Day in Vermont provides a yearly opportunity to discuss issues, debate budgets, share concerns, elect officers and determine the town and school district business for the coming year. Vermont Town Meeting is direct democracy practiced in its purest form. This year at Town Meeting Day, town residents can also participate by voting in the Presidential Primary.
Town Meeting
Shelburne residents are invited to attend the Monday, March 2, 5:30 p.m., meeting at Shelburne Community School (SCS) to discuss town issues. An optional dinner catered by Cucina Antica will be provided. The cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children 10 and under, and $2 for coffee/dessert.
At 6:15 p.m., representatives Jessica Brumsted, Kate Webb and other state legislators will provide legislative updates.
Town Meeting follows at 7:30 p.m. for floor voting and information on town business in the Shelburne Community School gym.
Residents are invited to return on March 3 to vote by Australian (paper) ballot at the Town Center gym, the same building as the police station.
There are two elections. The first is the Presidential Primary with a choice of a Democrat or Republican ballot. The second election includes local elections on Town Articles, Town Officers, School Articles, and a Champlain Water District (CWD) Bond Special vote.
Early voting
For any reason, residents can choose to vote early. Early voting for the Presidential Primaries has begun. Early voting for the Town Meeting articles and Town Officers begins Feb. 12. Voters can early vote in the Presidential Primary now by stopping in at the Shelburne Town Clerk’s Office and requesting one of the party’s ballots. They can also contact the clerk’s office, 985-5116, to request absentee ballots be sent to them by mail. The mailing will go out Feb. 12.
For more information, visit www.shelburnevt.org/208/Elections-Voting.