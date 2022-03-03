Matt Wormser handily beat his two opponents — Susan Bowen and Sean Moran — for the open seat on the Shelburne Selectboard, besting the other candidates by more than 500 votes.
After the polls closed on Tuesday night, Town Meeting Day in Vermont, Wormser tallied 1,205 votes — 502 in-person and 703 absentee. Moran received 584 votes — 208 in person, and 376 absentee — while Bowen received a total of 165 votes.
Wormser fills the vacated seat of Mary Kehoe, who did not seek reelection. He campaigned primarily on working toward engaging “more broadly with the community” while focusing on strengthening “the bonds that tie our town together.”
He has been a resident of Shelburne for 20 years and has worked as a health care consultant. He also served on the local school board and the town’s natural resources committee and volunteered at the Shelburne Community School parent-teacher organization.
“I’d like to thank all the voters of Shelburne for entrusting me to serve on the selectboard for the next two years, but especially Sean Moran and Susan Bowen, who likewise stood up to offer their services for the town,” he said. “The easy part of any elected position is getting through election day, after which time the far more important work of governing begins. It will take active involvement from all of us who are passionate about our town to help build the future we hope for Shelburne, and I look forward to working with the community and my fellow board members in my new capacity to help deliver it.”
Incumbent Mike Ashooh, chair of the town selectboard, was reelected to another three-year term. He ran unopposed, but still garnered more than 1,600 votes.
Other candidates who ran unopposed include Thomas Little for town moderator (one-year term) and Bob Lake for town constable (two-year term).
Erika Lea, also unopposed, was elected to a seat on the Champlain Valley School District board. Hinesburg school director Keith Roberts was re-elected as was Angela Arsenault of Williston.
The district’s budget was approved by a tally of 3,395 to 2,204.
Voters, meanwhile, OK’d the town’s $9.8 million municipal budget.
Several budgetary items were also decided, including approval of $50,000 for the preservation of natural and open spaces; the establishment of a reserve fund to pay for repair and maintenance of municipal facilities; and the purchase of a utility maintenance vehicle for $15,000 and a utility truck for the fire department, as well as a number of portable radios for the fire department.
The Irish Hill recreation path, meanwhile, will see $168,000 allocated for its construction, and a new Shelburne Town Beach house will be financed for no more than $350,000.
