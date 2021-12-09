The Shelburne Museum glows with light as part of its holiday Winter Lights festival. Museum buildings and gardens are decorated in multicolored light arrangements for the event, which runs 5-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and daily Sunday, Dec. 26 through New Year’s Day.

