Warmer weather usually brings out sommeliers and wine novices alike looking to taste Shelburne Vineyard’s latest vin.
But now, the tasting room has closed in favor of social distancing-approved curbside pickup during limited hours.
Although it may be some time before the state reopens, Shelburne Vineyard is already working on plans for how to adapt. Preliminary ideas include limiting the number of people in the tasting room to allow for space between people, and wearing gloves and masks, said Taylor Hochstin, the vineyard’s Front of House and Events Coordinator.
And in the meantime, the Vineyard has partnered with some local food producers to sell their wine as part of picnic “baskets” and pasta dinners with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Feeding Chittenden.
So far, the vineyard has had great community support, Hochstin said.
Out in the fields, work continues
When COVID-19 hit, wine maker Ethan Joseph and the field crew were wrapping up some pruning. Most of the vineyard’s winter and spring bottling was already complete.
“We came out of winter in really good shape,” Joseph said. “For the first time ever, really, we were ahead of schedule.”
Being ahead meant the four-person production team was able to absorb the blow of reducing hours to half-time.
And they’ve been busy with spring preparations. With wine deemed essential, the crew has the green light to continue operations. Nearly all vineyard tasks allow adequate space for social distancing, even before COVID-19, Joseph said. But the crew has been “extra careful” to work in different rows or more than six feet apart.
Their latest efforts have included trellis repair, spreading compost on the vine, weeding and mulching baby vines.
Joseph said that if reduced time extended into the growing season, the producers would have had to conduct triage.
“Once those buds start growing and things start greening up ... we just we just get infinitely more busy,” Joseph said.
Growing season is marked by grapevines beginning to break bud, Joseph said. This year, he anticipates that might begin sometime between May 7-14.
Triage would have entailed choosing which vines or blocks to manage. The wine makers would have had to be selective in which wines they produced. It would have also reduced the number of grapes harvested and the overall production volume, Joseph said.
However, the Vineyard was approved for a Paycheck Protection Program loan and should receive funds within the next week, Joseph said. Wine producers will be able to resume working full time.
Mother nature doesn’t stop, so it’s a good thing agriculture and wine have been deemed essential, Joseph said.
“We can’t do anything to delay the season from getting underway so we kind of just have to take it as it comes in,” He added. “Farmers, in that way, have a bit of an advantage for dealing with situations similar to this. We’re constantly being challenged by the weather and the different seasons and figuring out ways to adapt.”