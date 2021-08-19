The winner of Shelburne’s Dog of the Year award is TJ, whose humans are Carol and Robert Bick.
In the photo, TJ poses with his sister, Doris.
The Cat of the Year is Bethany, and her human is Ann Bunting. A photo of Bethany was not available by press time.
The winning dog and cat are chosen by random drawing from all the registered canines and felines in Shelburne.
At the selectboard meeting on Aug. 10, town clerk Diana Vachon said on her second day on the job a resident called to say her neighbor’s cat had just bitten her while she was sitting on her deck.
The woman said she was fine. She and her neighbor had patched things up, but she wanted to know what Vachon planned to do about raising awareness of rabies and cat licensing in Shelburne.
Vachon used an idea she got from South Burlington, starting a random drawing of all pets in town who have been registered, been vaccinated for rabies and wear masks whenever they’re inside in public places … wait that last part isn’t true … it’s actually just a drawing for registered and rabies-vaccinated cats and dogs.
The winning pets got gifts from local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.