Election season is here once again. Unless write-in campaigns crop up, it will be an easy choice for voters, it seems. Look out for the following on March ballots:
• Town moderator (one-year term): Tomas Little
• Town clerk (three-year term): Diana Vachon
• Selectboard (three-year term): Cate Cross
• Selectboard (two-year term): Luce Hillman
• Champlain Valley School District school director (three-year term): Barbra Marden
• Champlain Water District representative (three-year term): Peter Gadue
