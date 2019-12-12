A frigid, blustery night on Monday, Dec. 2, did not stop spectators from gathering for one of South Burlington’s more unique holiday traditions: the lighting of the whales’ tails along Interstate 89 in Technology Park.
The tails can be seen for miles around, but eagle-eyed passersby on the highway that night may have noticed the small sledding party marking the occasion.
“We have never officially invited anybody. But last year I went out and took some pictures, then thought, ‘You know what, we should have everybody come and open it up to the community,’ because it’s kind of fun,” said Heather Illick, public relations Manager for ReArch, a real-estate design and development company based in the park.
The work of Vermont sculptor Jim Sardonis, the tails were carved from a 36-ton slab of African granite in 1989. The piece was formally titled “Reverence” and depicts two ancient residents of the Champlain Valley diving into a sea of grass and serving as symbols of the fragility of the planet, according to the artist’s statement.
Technology Park Partners purchased Reverence in 1999 and moved the tails from the original installation in Randolph to the prominent spot along I-89, where motorists pass by each day.
Tenants of Technology Park have enjoyed seasonal lighting ceremonies for the past four years. This holiday season, they decided to invite community members from outside of the park.
The night started off in the Technology Park’s office atrium, with people sipping hot chocolate and coffee as they waited for a signal from Illick to head outside.
Some brought their own snow-ready transportation in the form of sleds. Once the small crowd of about 15 was ready, Illick led them out toward the iconic tails, about 12-feet tall, as an icy wind blew at their backs.
One by one, the bundled spectators summited the sculpture’s hill and at the top, they formed a ring around “Reverence.”
They waited as the groundskeeper in charge of the lighting led a brief countdown. When the crowd’s collective voice shouted “one,” the tails were electrified – and illuminated the hill, perfect for sledding.
In groups of twos and threes, kids squeezed onto the sleds and glided down the snowy slope.
The adults supervised and took pictures with the glowing tails towering in the background.
The tails will remain decked and lit for the holiday season, said Illick, and will light up the night again in the summertime when the grounds staff wraps them with strings of red, white and blue lights for Independence Day.
Community News Service is a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.