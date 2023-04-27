A group of Chittenden County neighbors have banded together to bring refugees to Vermont through the U.S. State Department’s new refugee resettlement program, the Welcome Corps, coined as “the boldest innovation in refugee resettlement in four decades.”
Launched on Jan. 19, this State Department initiative hinges on residents forming private sponsor groups to directly welcome refugees who have been cleared for resettlement and help them build new lives in the United States.
“I have a neighbor, who is a refugee from Somalia who migrated here over a dozen years ago,” Chittenden County Welcome Corps founder Cynthia Cook said. “She’d heard about the Welcome Corp program. So, she said, ‘Hey, there’s this new program. Have you heard of it?’ I hadn’t, so I looked into it.”
Cook said her experience working with new Americans started when she was contacted by a refugee assistance agency more than a year ago to host Afghan refugees for two weeks in her bed and breakfast in Burlington. Through that experience, she grew familiar with how the refugee resettlement process works and saw that “they just weren’t getting the support that they needed,” she said.
“There was a lot of information that they needed to get acclimated to the new community,” Cook added. “So, I ended up giving them tours of town and helping them with wiring money back home and setting up bank accounts and all kinds of errands, that kind of thing. They’ve really become lifelong friends.”
There are currently 10 nonprofit refugee resettlement voluntary agencies that work with the State Department, including the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants and the Ethiopian Community Development Council. The new Welcome Corps model rallies local residents to take on direct fundraising and other case management responsibilities without these other organizations acting as a liaison.
Sponsors for the program will need to raise a minimum of $2,375 and maintain basic financial support during the initial sponsorship period of 90 days as well as ensure that the immigrants have safe, sanitary and affordable housing for the duration of the initial sponsorship period. Additionally, residents are responsible for connecting with relevant services like health care and education and assisting them in getting jobs while facilitating cultural connections.
“There’s a lot of work upfront, because it’s not a task that any group should take on lightly, providing all the services that someone needs to start a new life in a new country, a new language. It’s a huge, huge process,” said Cook.
She began first reaching out to people who were interested, including Charlotte residents Laurie Thompson, John Limanek and Nicole Noor, as well as Shelburne resident and All Souls Faith Gathering lead pastor, Don Chatfield. In order to become a sponsor group, there must be at least five people who will go through thorough background checks and training.
“So now we have a steering committee of really experienced people that have worked in resettlement agencies, have hosted and sponsored people in a variety of ways, and people who know the social services system inside and out as well as the healthcare system,” Cook said.
“We’ve got a good initial network, but we’re still looking for people, particularly in the housing arena.”
Cook said refugees in Vermont and more specifically, Chittenden County, face unique hardships because of the expensive — and tight — housing and rental markets, and the state’s rural nature. Because of these things, the group has a target of raising $5,000 dollars to help find donated, used vehicles.
Noor, a new Charlotte resident, said that she used to work in refugee resettlement at a nonprofit in Baltimore, Md. 10 years ago.
“I thought resources were very thin then and grants hard to come by. I feel like the past handful of years, agencies are stretched even more thin with the need to support newly arrived Americans,” she said.
Husband-and-wife duo and retired members of the Charlotte Trails Committee, Thompson and Limaneck, said they joined in order to encourage others to understand that variety in culture adds immeasurable value to a community.
“Variety in culture is wonderful,” said Thompson. “I also think that the more people get to experience different cultures, the more tolerance and understanding they have of people and how good it can be instead of being afraid of a culture that they don’t know anything about.”
For Chatfield, there are multiple reasons a community should consider programs like this. The first is, with global conflict on the rise, there are many people in need of a safe place to relocate and begin life again.
“We all had a chance to pause and reflect about what’s really important. I know in talking with our members, there’s been a great deal of concern about the lack of housing,” he said. “The challenge that poses for New Americans, and so I think that led to deep interest in members about how to play a role in addressing that.”
Cook and members of the steering committee said they hope to grow volunteer numbers, because local sponsors already have the most important skill they need to succeed — knowledge of their local community.
“What I envision is that we will have this network of probably 25 people who have varying degrees of involvement,” Cook said. “They will be available to help for everything from welcoming them at the airport, getting them settled into housing, finding employment, getting the kids enrolled in schools. It takes a village.”
