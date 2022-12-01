Col. Bud Ockert opened his Shelburne Veterans Day presentation by reading the Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist and war correspondence Ernie Pyle’s definition of a veteran.
“A vet is an ordinary and yet extraordinary human being who sacrificed his ambitions so others would not have to sacrifice theirs,” Pyle wrote.
Ockert noted that Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day to celebrate the end of World War I, which officially began on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
In 1954, Congress removed the word armistice and replaced it with veterans to honor American veterans of all wars.
Ockert pointed to Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Germany and Japan to show the difference in how some countries celebrate the remembrance of their wars and war dead.
He reminded the attendees that veterans are just individuals willing to endure long separations from their families, freeze in extremely cold temperatures, bake in the heat of the desert and wild jungles, possibly lose limbs and, far too often, their lives. He emphasized that the peace we all enjoy between our wars is mostly paid for by the death of veterans and some civilians.
Ockert used his own family’s experiences to demonstrate how the lives of veterans and their families are affected. For him, this included separation from family and friends, 19 moves in 25 years of married life, children who attended nine different grades in 12 different schools in 12 years of schooling.
But wonderful experiences were had as well, including spring vacation in Spain, junior prom in the Heidelberg Castle, graduation from Heidelberg High School with graduation in the Heidelberg City Hall, visit to Normandy’s beaches, seeing the Berlin Wall, and the opportunity to visit throughout Europe.
Ockert, a Shelburne native, ended his presentation by reading an article entitled, “What is a Vet,” meant to remind us that we can’t identify a vet just by looking.
