More than 450 protests. All 50 states.
More than 62,000 National Guardsmen deployed to 24 states.
More than 4,400 people arrested.
These are Black Lives Matter protests.
Following the death of George Floyd on May 25 after a police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes in Minneapolis, they have spread across the country and beyond.
In the two weeks since, people have marched in more than 120 cities outside the United States, denouncing the recurring deaths of black people at the hands of police.
Added to the list of cities like London, Paris, Rome, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Tel Aviv, Hong Kong, were Burlington, South Burlington, Hinesburg and Charlotte.
Between 200-300 people marched in Hinesburg on Wednesday morning, June 3, said Police Chief Anthony Cambridge. Another 15-25 gathered that afternoon at the green near the old police station.
More than 250 gathered at Charlotte Central School on Friday afternoon.
People holding anti-racism signs, with messages including Black Lives Matter and many more, stretched around 100 yards or so on both sides of Hinesburg Road, in front of the school, for almost an hour. They waved to passing motorists and almost everyone responded with supportive honking.
The peaceful protesters then retreated to the shady, grassy area next to the school where they laid for 8 minutes and 46 seconds – the length of time former police officer Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as the victim gasped repeatedly, “I can’t breathe.”
Raising children of color
“Those of you that know me and my family know we are raising children of color at this school and the place that my children face the most racism is at school,” Jeanne Kaczka-Valliere told the crowd at Charlotte Central School.
In a phone conversation, Kaczka-Valliere said her three biracial daughters have often been singled out in the classroom.
The discrimination her daughters face often comes in the form of “micro-aggressions,” gestures, expressions or behaviors that on the surface may seem small – like touching their hair or the casual cruelty of someone saying, “You’re really pretty for a black girl.”
“It seems like a small innocent thing but the impact that it has is big,” she said.
Many times her daughters face overt racism.
“In high school the n-word is thrown around very casually,” Kaczka-Valliere said. “My daughter has been called the n-word multiple times.”
She said she knows that some schools keep the BLM flag up longer than the month that it stays up at Champlain Valley Union High.
“To me when you raise it and you take it down it’s like, ‘Oh, we’ve done it,’” said Kaczka-Valliere.
The Champlain Valley School District has released a video addressing racism, but without announcing any steps they plan to take to confront the issue.
Kaczka-Valliere said she felt ill when she saw the video and said several of her friends were upset by it.
Kaczka-Valliere said, “It was hard to watch. It was well intentioned, but it missed the mark.”
She said she had written Superintendent Elaine Pinckney about it.
She hoped that those gathered at the Charlotte Central School would continue working against racism after the rally.
A bigger march than planned
The Wednesday morning march in Hinesburg was organized by Ashley Williams-Wenschhof, who is a teacher at the Schoolhouse Learning Center in South Burlington.
Williams-Wenschhof said she had planned the event as a learning experience for her students. She expected maybe 20 people would participate but would be pleasantly surprised if 30 did.
She was amazed that almost 300 people showed up to march.
The marchers gathered on the grass in front of Lantman’s Market and walked to NRG Systems where Winooski High School junior Evelyn Monje spoke: “We are a tsunami ready to revolutionize the nation, and it is no longer an ‘if’ it is a ‘when!’”
Several disturbing things marred the march.
Sometime earlier in the week, stickers from the Patriot Front had been put on the backs of speed limit signs along Highway 116, on the Town Hall door and on the ride share sign behind Town Hall, said Cambridge.
The Patriot Front is a white-supremacist, neo-Nazi organization.
Cambridge said marchers noticed another larger sticker from the organization had been stuck over a gay pride flag icon on the United Church of Hinesburg sign.
“This is the first time I’ve seen this or anything like this since I’ve been in Hinesburg,” said Cambridge. “I’ve heard from people who are upset about it. It’s become even more upsetting to find those stickers put over the pride flag because that is discriminatory. I can’t stress enough how seriously I take this.”
Cambridge was also upset about the size of the march and the behavior of some teenagers.
Although Williams-Wenschhof said she only sent out about 20 emails about the march, Cambridge contested that. He said she had advertised the event on social media sites for mothers from other towns, but not for Hinesburg.
“With as many people as she talked to from surrounding towns, she had to know when she talked that there would be more than 30 people,” said Cambridge.
Some teenagers gestured at the police station with their middle finger and there was at least one sign with profanity directed at police, he said.
Williams-Wenschhof said a woman challenged younger marchers, shouting “All Lives Matter” in response to their “Black Lives Matter” signs.
Fundamental change or routine protests?
Is the volume of protests in so many places unique, or is this just another period of public outrage that will eventually be doused by the passage of time or some token changes? Is something happening that may fundamentally change policing and racism that protesters allege is systemic?
At least one expert in social movement history, University of Florida Professor Paul Ortiz says what is happening is profound and unprecedented.
“What’s different about this moment is people are demanding changes in the middle of the protest,” he said. “They’re demanding changes before people leave the streets.”
One of the reasons the Vietnam War stopped was because a lot of regiments refused to fight, Ortiz said. This GI resistance movement made it imperative that the country get out of the war.
“Trump wanted to deploy 10,000 active military into the streets. The Pentagon’s response was not ‘no’ but ‘hell no,’” he said.
A third-generation military veteran, Ortiz said he spends a lot of time around other veterans and he noticed a feeling among them that, if the Pentagon had gone along with Trump’s order, many of the troops would have refused to go.
“The military knows better than to call out the troops and have them stand down. That would be a catastrophe for the federal government,” Ortiz said.
This situation would be like what happened in the German, Russian or French revolutions. If the state calls out the troops and they refuse, “that’s phase one of a revolution,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz and his wife have participated in Black Lives Marches in Gainesville, Fla., and some police chiefs have marched with them. As they marched, the police chiefs have said that if the police don’t reform themselves, the people are going to do it for them.
The United States has supported democracy protests in other places like Hong Kong and Iran, Ortiz said. “This country was born in protest. The first one was called the Boston Massacre.”
He said people want police who are public servants with the skills to deescalate. They don’t like for every confrontation to have the potential to become “an armed insurrection.”
Ortiz has police officers in his family. He remembers officers who took pride in saying they had never pulled their gun on anyone.
“Somewhere along the way we’ve lost that,” he said.