Front Porch Forum has long provided a platform for neighborhood complaints, discussions and ideas – which sometimes clash.
One such topic has been the work and plans of the Shelburne Village Pedestrian Safety Group (VPSG) on shared car and pedestrian spaces, like Upper Falls Rd, Marsett Street and Pond Road.
A glance a Shelburne’s online Forum shows an abundance of opinions about the path forward.
For a clearer picture of what was going on, Jane Zenaty weighed in. Zenaty is a member of the Village Pedestrian Safety Group’s steering committee and the official contact person of the organization.
The group mission statement reads as follows: “To actively work towards the creation of a culture of safe, year-round walkability and connectivity at the village core....”
Zenaty elaborated, saying, “The number one goal is safety with consideration of aesthetics too. For example, very often quick safety fixes are eye sores. We aim to avoid that when possible, but pedestrian safety always comes before the ‘visual landscape.’”
She gave the example of Upper Falls Road, which was without division between the sidewalk and road, and last summer delineators were put up emphasize this barrier. The hollow plastic tubes stand about four feet tall, with reflective strips of white and orange like traffic cones, in a long line to mark a division between sidewalk and road.
While maybe lacking beauty, the delineators were deemed a necessary and the response has been positive overall.
In efforts to stay connected with the public, in 2019 the Village Pedestrian Safety Group created a survey, distributing it to their 50-person mailing list and posting on Front Porch Forum.
With a notably high 91 respondents, the results showed a generally positive response to past actions of the group and an openness to proposed actions, like the addition of a permanent speed feedback sign on Marsett Road (with 53.85% in agreement, 25.28% in disagreement, 20.87% and neutral).
Another question asked if citizens felt safe walking. Results indicated 64.83% agreed, 8.79% were neutral and 26.37 disagreed.
The next question in the survey asked a similar question but received almost opposite answer. Responding to, “I feel children are safe walking and biking in the village,” 24.19% agreed, 9.89% were neutral, and 54.95% disagreed.
A full list of results is available on area nonprofit Local Motion’s website, under Village Pedestrian Safety Group’s section as an affiliate.
The Village Pedestrian Safety Group connection to Local Motion is not exclusive. They also work with the Bike and Pedestrian Paths Committee of Shelburne (BPPCS).
According to Zenaty, this is “an extremely complimentary relationship.”
With the Bike and Pedestrian Paths Committee of Shelburne focuses on less urban paths than the Village Pedestrian Safety Group, but the two work towards a similar goal without clash.
On top of that, the Village Pedestrian Safety Group receives public funding for some of their projects and, accordingly, collaborates with Planning and Zoning and the selectboard.
Balancing all these ideas and resources, the Village Pedestrian Safety Group has installed speed feedback signs, crosswalks, and reduced the town speed limit to 30 miles per hour, to name a few.
Not all the changes have been the to satisfaction of the public, though.
Denise Ward, a Shelburne resident and active Front Porch Forum member, weighs in on some of these changes, specifically barriers like pedestrian stanchions or delineators.
Ward described a tough traffic-pedestrian scenario she was a part, of which involved struggling to make room for a cyclist, having considerably less room to do so because of the stanchions and an overall uncertainty of what would be the safest path forward.
She believes change is called for in the realm of bike, pedestrian and traffic safety – but she does not agree with action already taken.
She explained, “It may look like something is being done but really it’s nothing of value. These dubious remedies seem to be just a fill in for proper thinking.”
Reflecting on Front Porch Forum postings and comments with a diverse range of politeness, Zenaty encourages members to speak to the group directly with their concerns.
She said, “Online platforms make it hard to judge if it’s just a few angry people or something indicative of greater concern.”
The group meets the third Tuesday of every month, from 6-7:30 p.m.at the Pierson Library. Meetings are open to all.