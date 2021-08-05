“We bubbled,” said Holly Crawford.
She wasn’t describing how she and her sister Kathy Archer celebrated National Sisters Day Sunday. In fact, the sisters didn’t know the first Sunday in August is National Sisters Day or that such a holiday even exists.
For this duo, who both live at Wake Robin in Shelburne, every day is sisters day.
“I feel like in the last year, especially when Holly moved in a year and a half ago, we’ve been sort of celebrating sisters day,” Archer said.
Crawford moved into Wake Robin before the pandemic hit, just in time for the sisters to get through the quarantine by “bubbling,” being allowed to eat meals, hike and just hang out together, when they couldn’t interact with anyone else at the retirement community.
Crawford lives on the second floor of one wing, while Archer lives on the third floor of the wing across the way, so the sisters can look across the courtyard and see if the other sister has turned off her lights and settled down for the night.
“It’s a comfort knowing that Kathy is close by and safe,” Crawford said.
Now that Crawford has moved in, both sisters live at the retirement community their parents and brother helped establish.
Their brother Van Archer, the oldest sibling, was the first in their family to move to Vermont, in 1966. He settled in Shelburne and worked in law and banking and was active in town government, serving on the selectboard and the planning commission for many years.
He died 20 years ago, said Crawford, “Otherwise you would be interviewing all three of us and it would be quite hilarious.”
“And fun,” added Archer.
The sisters used to tease people by claiming they were twins.
“We don’t look like twins anymore, but we do confuse people,” Archer said.
The sisters are just a year and a half apart in age and all three siblings were born within four years.
Crawford wouldn’t give her age but said they were born before World War II. When she turns 90, she plans to start telling people her age again.
The three siblings grew up in Haddonfield, N.J., when that area of New Jersey was still rural.
“We lived in the country. We didn’t have a television set,” said Crawford. “Elvis Presley is one of the first things we saw on television.”
Archer said they rode horses all over the New Jersey Turnpike as it was being built.
They would ride their horses through an apple orchard to visit the nearest neighbor 5 miles away.
“We had to make our own fun,” Archer said.
From their family’s 10-acre farm, they watched New Jersey change.
“Now it’s paved with roads and people. We just mustn’t let that happen to Vermont,” said Archer.
Their parents were the next members of the Archer clan to move to the Green Mountain State, coming when their father retired.
Road by any other name
After Archer divorced in the mid-70s, she moved from the outskirts of Boston with her two young daughters to Irish Hill Road, quite possibly the road with the most names in Shelburne. As you travel west on Pond Road, it becomes Irish Hill and then Falls Road.
Then, for a short time, Falls Road becomes Marsett Road until it crosses Shelburne Road, becoming Bostwick Road, the road that leads to the Wake Robin entrance. So, Archer has lived on, or just off, the same road by another name for decades.
After Crawford divorced, she left Illinois with her 9-year-old daughter, joining the rest of her family in Vermont in the 1980s. She lived on Webster Road for years.
“I had two sons who were older and already on their own, but within a year they came, too,” Crawford said.
The sisters agree that they and the rest of their family migrated to the Green Mountain State for the beauty and the opportunities for outdoor activities — in particular, skiing in winter and sailing in the summer.
Their brother Van and parents Chan and Fran — that’s right: Van, Chan and Fran — were instrumental in starting Wake Robin but none of them had the opportunity to live there.
Van died of a brain tumor at 59 in 1999.
Before ground had been broken for Wake Robin, old age caught up with Chan and Fran Archer and they joined a retirement community in New Hampshire.
The sisters remember walking the property with a group scoping it out as a possible site for Wake Robin.
“There were such beautiful trees,” Archer said. “Someone in the group said, ‘Well, this is where the community center will be.’ And that’s where it is today.”
Their roots at the retirement community run deep. Crawford said her sister even gave the software for Wake Robin’s first mailing list.
What would their brother have said if he’d still been alive?
Said Crawford: “He’d be saying his sisters are very outspoken.”
