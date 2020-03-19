A segment of the population that may already feel isolated – senior citizens – has been affected even further by the need to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wake Robin, a continuing care retirement community in Shelburne, has closed its doors to visitors for the time being.
“The exception is for someone who is at the end of their life and has hospice care. We wouldn’t restrict the family from visiting them,” said President and CEO Martha Maksym of Wake Robin.
She said they have about 350 residents, around 65 of whom are living in the Linden Health Center and need on-going care.
The rest live in independent living quarters.
Dining rooms, the pool, fitness facilities and hair solon have been closed. Wake Robin is not serving any congregate community meals. Instead, all meals are being delivered to the residents, even those living in independent living quarters.
“We’re going to be taking everyone’s temperature,” Maksym said. “We’ve completely shut off the health center. Even spouses can’t visit, with the exception of those who are in end-of-life care or whose mental care where not seeing their spouse may cause more problems.
“We have a number of residents who go to Florida for the winter, and we’re asking any returning residents to self-isolate for two weeks,” she said.
Maksym said that they obviously can’t tell their staff to go home – because they are still needed for many of the tasks like health services. They are looking for ways to shift staff, like dining room servers whose jobs have been put on hiatus, to other responsibilities, possibly to delivering meals to independent living residents.
Wake Robin is going to pay employees whose jobs have been shut down 75% of their salary and they can use sick time to make up the other 25%.
However, Maksym said, the policies in place now can change in the next moment as the situation evolves.
“One of the things we’re really sensitive to is for this older population social isolation can be really detrimental to their mental health and well-being,” she said.