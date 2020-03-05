In addition to a fiscal year 2020-21 operating budget, voters in the Champlain Valley School District voted 6,879–2,733 to approve the $6 million bond for school building improvements.
The $82.4 million operating budget passed 6557 to 3195.
The biggest chunk of the school building improvements bond – $4.5 million – will pay for mechanical and energy efficiency upgrades to Charlotte Central School.
Next in line is a project to work on playing fields, building repairs and replacements at Champlain Valley Union High at $545,000.
Hinesburg Community School ($395,000) and Shelburne Community School ($380,000) will get grounds and building repairs and upgrades.
Allen Brook School will get security upgrades and district-wide stormwater management improvements costing $90,000.
Charlotte Central School is “kind of an amalgam of several different eras of construction,” Thomas Hengelsberg of Dore & Whittier Architects told the CVSD board at its Jan. 21 meeting.
Jennifer Roth, co-principal of Charlotte Central School, told the board the school is “a really uncomfortable learning environment” with students “who are sweltering in classrooms from May until the end of June and again from August until October.”
To improve energy efficiency at Charlotte Central School Hengelsberg and his company plans to “clad” the outside of the school building in an envelope of cement board insulation.
Superintendent Elaine Pinckney has said the Charlotte Central School “is the neediest project there is in our family of schools.”
Voters also approved the purchase of three school buses, for not more than $266,000. The bus vote passed 6,769–2,768.
Chair of the CVSD board Lynne Jaunich said, “I was overwhelmed by the number that voted and feel very thankful and grateful they supported the bond, the budget, the buses and the kids.”