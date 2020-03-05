Shelburne’s 233rd Town Meeting on Monday night served as a celebration of community and those engaged with it.
While a Sealer of Weights and Measures wasn’t chosen as one was in the first iteration in 1787, the tradition was no less special.
Shelburne’s first-ever Poet Laureate Rick Bessette, as he ends his tenure, shared with the crowd a piece about the Pierson Library at Monday night’s town meeting.
The 2020 Colleen Haag Public Service Award, given to someone who “rolls up their sleeves and gets things done,” said Jim Brangan, a member of the award team.
Before naming the recipient, Brangan – a past honoree himself – asked those who have volunteered in the community to stand.
The town has “no less than 20 commissions, committees or boards,” he said, with hundreds of volunteers working toward a better future.
Gail Albert, of Shelburne Vineyard, who Haag called a champion of the town, was this year’s recipient.
Albert is, Haag said, a “symbol of what we strive for – fairness, strength, a great work ethic, listening and doing.”
“That could hold a lot of wine,” Albert quipped after receiving her chalice-shaped trophy.
Albert said she was honored and felt as though she shared the award with others who contributed.