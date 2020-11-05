There will be a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Shelburne Veterans’ Monument.
The guest speaker will be LTC Jason T. Galipeau, a native of Shelburne. He graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 1995 and the University of Vermont in 2000. He received his Master of Science and Administration Degree from St. Michael’s College in 2011.
LTC Galipeau received his commission in 2006 after graduating from the Academy of Military Science, McGee Air National Guard Base in Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated from the Air Command Staff College in 2019.
He has held many positions within the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard to include Deputy Commander, 158th Communications Flight, 158th Medical Group Administrative Officer, and Commander of the 158th Force Support Flight. Currently, he is the Medical Administrative Officer, 158th Medical Group. He deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in support of Operations in Iraq and Enduring Freedom in 2004; and to the Africa Command, Stuttgart, Germany in support of Operations United Assistance.
LTC Galipeau is the recipient of numerous awards and decorations to include the Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Commendation Medal, and the Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal. He has also received the National Defense Service Medal and medals dealing with the Global War on Terrorism.
LTC Galipeau lives in Charlotte with his wife, Erica, and their children Colby and Kalya.
It is expected that all attendees will wear masks and keep the appropriate distance from each other. Chairs will not be provided therefore attendees are encouraged bring their own.
