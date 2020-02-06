Howard Coffin, historian, author and collector of stories, presents a talk about Vermont women and the Civil War, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m. at Shelburne’s historic Town Hall.
Coffin, a seventh generation Vermonter with six ancestors who served in Vermont Civil War regiments, shares the lesser known stories of the heroic efforts of Vermont women while their men marched south to fight for the Union.
While 35,000 Vermont men were fighting in the Civil War, their wives, mothers and daughters were sustaining the home front. They kept the state’s 30,000 farms running, took the place of men in factories, made the supplies their men needed on the battlefield, served as nurses in the war zone and in the state’s military hospitals, and much more.
The event is hosted by Shelburne Historical Society in partnership with Shelburne’s Pierson Library and sponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council. There is no charge for this event, though contributions to support the work of the Historical Society are appreciated.