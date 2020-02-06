Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then periods of snow expected in the afternoon. High 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 8 to 12 inches..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 5F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.