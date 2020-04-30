Nearly a month after transforming a University of Vermont gym into a 50-bed hospital unit, the makeshift medical ward has so far gone unused.
UVM Medical Center’s Annie Mackin said Monday, April 27, that no patients have been cared for yet inside UVM’s Patrick Gymnasium. The space was set up as an overflow inpatient facility earlier in the month.
As of April 27, the medical center had four COVID-19 positive inpatients and one inpatient being monitoring for the virus, according to hospital officials.
In late March and early April, members of the Vermont National Guard helped move in beds, partitions, supplies and computer equipment to access medical records inside the athletic facility situated nearby the hospital.
The location was meant to be used as a “surge site,” an extension of the main hospital available if there were more patients needing care than what the main hospital could accommodate, explained Mackin.
“Right now, although it is not being used, we are in a holding pattern and do not have a plan at this time to take it down,” Mackin said on Monday. “If we were to take the site down in collaboration with the State of Vermont, we would have the ability to quickly reactivate it if needed.”
The main basketball court that would have been filled with crowds for high school and college hoops finals this spring sits outfitted to play a role in caring for those with moderate coronavirus symptoms.
The site will follow the same policies and procedures as the inpatient wings at the medical center. It includes space for a dedicated pharmacy and a negative pressure area – an enclosed, walled-off space along the perimeter of the gym that contains air from circulating into the larger building space. That area could accommodate COVID-19 patients who need hospital care but aren’t severely ill, Mackin said.
Other facilities within the athletic complex have also been re-dedicated to the medical effort. Tennis courts located just down a hallway from the gym are now being used to store and stage supplies. Team locker rooms in the lower level are designated as areas for hospital staff to change, eat and rest.
The setup could easily be expanded to 100 beds if needed, Mackin said. Shortly after it was completed, hospital officials offered a media tour of the facility.
“We hope we don’t have to use this space – we are hoping we set it all up for nothing,” Mackin remarked at the time.
Deja vu?
A little more than a century ago, Vermont faced a health crisis similar to the current outbreak of COVID-19: the influenza pandemic of 1918.
As thousands of cases of the respiratory illness sprouted across Vermont, students from the College of Medicine were dispatched to Vermont communities most heavily stricken by the influenza. UVM also transformed its campus in response.
Those efforts are documented in a historical account, “The War Service Record of the Alumni, Students and Faculty of the University of Vermont in the Great War 1914-1918.”
On campus, the present-day Royall Tyler Theatre was the school’s gymnasium a century ago. It was filled with cots and converted into a medical clinic.
To exercise caution, the start of the 1918-1919 school year was delayed to late October. The college still found itself afflicted with another outbreak in November.
“The disease is again prevalent. College and health authorities are urging us to be careful for others, if not for ourselves,” pleaded Iona Irish, a student in the class of 1919, in a letter to the Vermont Cynic.
“Of course we are all anxious to be at our duties after so long a delay, but here is a good chance to prove for ourselves the value of patience as a virtue. Cheer up! Someday things will approach the normal again!” Irish wrote.
