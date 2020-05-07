Shelburne’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony, usually held at the Shelburne Veterans’ Monument, will not take place this year.

According to Sam Feitelberg and Carroll “Bud” Ockert, the Shelburne Veterans’ Monument Committee felt the cancellation was necessary in regard to the safety of attendees as the result of the unusual circumstances regarding coronavirus. The committee reported that they regretted having to make this decision.

However, there will be a wreath laying ceremony, followed by a short prayer, at the Shelburne Veterans’ Monument Monday, May 25, at 11 a.m. Attendees are expected to follow the guidelines regarding distancing and wearing a mask.

