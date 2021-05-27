The Shelburne Police Department spearheaded a car wash fundraiser Saturday, May 22, for Make-A-Wish Vermont, with lots of help from friends from the town’s rescue and fire squads. The fundraiser featured the town’s public safety vehicles for citizens to peruse, food trucks, ice cream, in addition to the car wash.

