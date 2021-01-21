From their mountaintop home in Charlotte, Susan and Hans Ohanian have a great view of the Lake Champlain Valley.
It’s from there that the couple — Hans in particular — takes a long view of Donald Trump’s presidency.
As he watches to see what will emerge from the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol in Washington, Ohanian opts for a historical perspective, gained from his personal history as a child in Germany during World War II.
He remembers hiding in the cellar as 4-year-old during air raids. When the young Ohanian would hear the whistling of a bomb dropped from an Allied aircraft, he would say, “Oh, this one is going to hit us.”
This comment made his grandmother upset, Hans Ohanian said, but he was so young he didn’t really understand what was going on.
In a Jan. 11 commentary for VTDigger, Ohanian said the march on the U.S. Capitol was an imitation of Adolf Hitler’s failed putsch, or coup d’etat, or takeover, the synonyms go on, in 1923 Munich.
In his commentary he used the term “putsch” because this early unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the German government is known as the Beer Hall Putsch or the Munich Putsch.
Ohanian said he believes Trump intended to establish himself as a dictator and temporarily suspend the Constitution.
“It failed only because Trump didn’t have the guts to step forward and personally lead the march to the Capitol after his pep talk on the Ellipse outside the White House,” he wrote.
Calling for impeachment
Susan Ohanian agrees with her husband that Trump intended a coup to overturn the election of Joe Biden.
It was back at Charlotte’s Town Meeting in 2017 when she introduced a resolution asking Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump.
When her resolution passed, it made Charlotte the second town in the country to call for his impeachment, she said.
During Trump’s term in office, Susan wrote two books satirizing the figure — “The little red book of Trump quotations” and “Trump, Trump, Trump: The march of folly.”
Neither has sold very well, she said, in contrast to the 25 books she’s written are about education policy.
“I used to write about education issues. I think I’ll go back to that,” she said.
Amid speculation of whether some legislators gave tours the day before the riot of the Capitol — which was closed to tours by the quarantine — or that at least one legislator’s emergency panic buttons had been disconnected, she worries how deep the conspiracy goes.
Insight gained from experience
Hans Ohanian said neither he nor his family were German citizens. They were Armenians living as refugees who had escaped from the Turkish genocide, later immigrating to the United States.
The retired physics professor said, although his experience may give him some insight, anyone who has read a bit shouldn’t be surprised by what Trump is accused of doing.
“Millions of biographies of Hitler show how closely the game Trump has played matches the game that Hitler played,” Ohanian said.
For example, Trump’s slogan “Make America great again” is like the slogan Hitler used — “Make the party great again” — after he was released from prison for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch.
Trump’s railing against the “fake news” echoes Hitler, too.
“The same kind of wording was used by Hitler’s propaganda,” Ohanian said. “They spoke of the lying news.”
Both Ohanians recount a story from Trump’s former wife Ivana Trump, first was printed in the early 1990s, that her ex-husband kept a book of Hitler’s essays on his bedside table.
Ohanian said the risk of prosecuting Trump is it might turn him into a martyr in the eyes of some of his supporters.
“Some people will be upset by seeing their great leader led off in handcuffs,” he said.
He compared the gamble of whether or not to prosecute Trump to a roulette wheel: Looking back to Hitler’s supporters who were upset when he was led off in handcuffs and convicted for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch.
“They did him a favor,” Ohanian said. “While he was in prison, he wrote ‘Mein Kampf.’”
Ohanian said he would put his money on trying Trump for his alleged crimes. He thinks tax evasion and sexually assaulting women are not the kind of crimes that will get Trump martyr status.
“I’ll take a wild guess and say the chances are better than 50-50 that he will be convicted,” Ohanian predicted. “Of course, he will manage to stay out of jail by manipulating it one way or another. Same way his bone spurs will prove cancerous.”
